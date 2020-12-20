11 BDSM Sex Toys To Try For A Spanking Good Time

If you have a partner who's into the same kinks as you, thank your lucky stars. Having mismatched libidos or differing sexual desires isn't the end of the world for some couples, but isn't it wonderful to be on the same sexy page as your partner? It's especially great when the process of looking for BDSM sex toys to try is as enjoyable as the freaky, adventurous sex is. Before you head to an online vendor or book it to your local sex shop, it's important that you and your partner carve out time to discuss what BDSM looks like for you.

The process of sharing and discovering can be really beautiful and intimate. You and your partner can learn to give each other your undivided attention. To yield the best (that is, hottest) possible results, you can work together to learn how to express your fantasies and fears candidly. Plus, frank convos about enthusiastic, ongoing consent, safe words, and aftercare can force you and your partner to become better communicators.

Of course, it's hard to not get turned on as you're scrolling through different types of nipple clamps or strolling down an aisle of dildos with your lover, but here are some kinky sex toys that will, above everything else, help you prioritize playfulness in your bedroom endeavors.

1. A Versatile Whip Whip $6.99 | SoftSpot See on SoftSpot If you like the sting of getting whipped or the tease of getting tickled, buy this soft whip from SoftSpot to start exploring sensation play.

2. An Adventure Into Anal Sweethearts Heart Shaped Silicone Anal Beads $22.99 | Feelmore Adult See on Feelmore Believe it or not, BDSM can be extra sweet. Set the mood with these heart-shaped anal beads from Feelmore Adult Store.

3. This Spicy Spreader Bar Expandable Spreader Bar Set With Detachable Leatherette Cuffs $76.99 | Overkink See on Overkink You may be familiar with spreader bars from the 50 Shades of Grey series. Get like Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele — but unproblematic — with this bar from Overkink.

4. A Bit Of Sharp Relief Entice Passion Wheel $20 | Nox Shop See on Nox Shop Wartenberg wheels may look like medieval torture devices, but they're actually chiller than you think. When run across the skin gently, the spikes actually tickle... Use your imagination for the rest.

5. This Playful Strap-On Kit Fetish Fantasy Series Vibrating Hollow Strap-On - Glow In The Dark $40.99 | Overkink See on Overkink Glow-in-the-dark is fun. Pegging is fun. This one is a no-brainer.

6. Some Comfortable Cuffs Cuffies $18 | Unbound See on Unbound When you're getting handcuffed in bed, you don't want to feel like you're actually going to the slammer. If fuzzy cuffs aren't your thing, get into these soft silicone ones.

9. These Basically-Instagram-Worthy Nipple Clamps Sex & Mischief Enchanted Feather Nipple Clamps - Burgundy $16.99 | Overkink See on Overkink These nipple clamps from Overkink are so whimsical and pretty, you might not want to take them off.

10. This Breathable Ball Gag Saffron Breathable Ball Gag $29.99 | Harts Desires See on Harts Desires Ah, yes, the ball gag: a BDSM porn staple. But if you're thinking of getting one for at-home play, invest in the safest option: a breathable ball gag. Just because you're getting frisky, doesn't mean you have to be extra risky.