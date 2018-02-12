Elite Daily
Stocksy/Aaron Thomas

11 "Awkward" Proposal Stories Show There's No One Perfect Way To Get Engaged

By
Share

There are a few adjectives people use to describe proposal stories that tend to be a bit more common than the rest. You know what I mean. How many times have you heard someone describe their marriage proposal as "magical" or "romantic" or — my personal favorite — "perfect"? Frankly, I'm sick of it. WE GET IT. Your proposal was amazing. I'd like something a little different. And this Reddit AskWomen thread where ladies shared their awkward proposal stories is exactly the breath of fresh air that I've been looking for.

Read along and read these stories that weren't magical, romantic or perfect. They're just plain awkward and that's totally fine.

This couple's drunken decision turned into a sober action.

/u/rstan25

They made the decision at a casual dinner.

/u/mrsmorrow

The decision was made while she was in the bathroom.

/u/rebekahgeee

He didn't just ask her, he "screamed" the question at her.

/u/ChickenHuggs

He popped the question while she was defrosting a chicken.

/u/mothmensch

Their joke turned into reality.

/u/kylasaur

He was acting so weird leading up to it that she thought he was cheating.

/u/Inspire_Me_

Her pants weren't even fully on when he popped the question.

/u/Dar_Winning

They decided to spend the rest of their lives together mid-sex.

/u/katgib13

An argument turned into their proposal.

/u/Swarleymon

They gave their love a green light while stopped at a red light.

/u/katzluvme

OK, I know I said these stories weren't going to be magical, romantic or perfect...but I have to say I really think these stories were pretty awesome in their own way. Who wants rose petals and fireworks when you can have spontaneity and simplicity?

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!