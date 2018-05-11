11 April Quotes From 'Grey's Anatomy' That Will Make You Want To Curl Into A Tiny Ball

When Grey's Anatomy announced a few weeks ago that long-time star Sarah Drew, would be departing at the end of Season 14, there was heartbreak across the fandom. Drew has been part of the series since she was first introduced as April Kepner in a recurring role in Season 6. April may have been created for her new colleagues to hate when she came to Seattle Grace, but these April quotes from Grey's Anatomy prove over the years she's become one of the most beloved characters of the series.

The show seems to be readying to kill April off, putting her and new (well sorta new) boyfriend Matthew Taylor in a deadly-looking car accident that put her in a ravine and threatening to have her die despite all the hard work of her colleagues. But, for at least for the moment, they didn't go all the way through with it. The gang at Seattle Grace did pull off a miracle and "reboot" April back to life. By the end of the episode, her eyes were open, and her relationship with Jackson might have gotten slightly more complicated as he begged God not to take her, and God, or someone, complied.

But this leaves one more episode before April leaves the show for good. Will she pass away after all, or will she be allowed to exit the show with a hope that one day she can return? Fans will find out in the finale.

Until she goes, fans want to remember all her greatest lines on the show. Here are 11 of her best pearls of wisdom.

On Belief ABC Do you believe in God? It's okay, you can believe for the two of you. You have lost somebody, and you are hurting, but you will get through this. You can survive this. You are strong. It's okay. You are going to be okay, I promise.

On Miracles ABC I did not know a miracle could be so boring.

On Personal Stuff ABC Now, I don't know what personal stuff is going on between the two of you exactly, but whatever it is, I will not allow it to compromise my patient, his care, or his penis. And for what it's worth, I think you two are good together. Also, Catherine Avery is my mother-in-law, so I'll call her any damn time I feel like it!

On Her Status ABC I'm not board certified and I'm not a virgin!

On Wedding Planning ABC April: I'm hunting bridesmaids. Jackson: Now, is that a farm tradition?

On Love ABC What's the matter is that you keep holding me like this delicate flower that's gonna break every time you look at me. That is what is the matter.

On Naming Her Daughter ABC April: Her name is Harriet Catherine: Oh, I like it. Tubman. April: Exactly. Tubman, also The Spy, which is a very good book.

On Her Own Name ABC It may not open doors, but "Kepner" means something.

On Learning To Keep Faith ABC 'My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?' Job asked the question too. But he kept the faith. And what did he get for it? Replacement children. PTSD. Was it worth it to have been a faithful servant? Or would it have been better to just curse God's name from the beginning? Where was God throughout all of Job's suffering and pain? He was winning a bet with Satan. Makes you wonder where he is through all of the unfairness, inequity, and cruelness in the world. Where is he now?

On Protocols ABC I missed a little step, one simple step. When we follow the protocols we don't skip steps. People live, simple as that. You know you're right. I probably won't be chief resident, but the checklists work. You can't tell me they don't.