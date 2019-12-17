11 Angry Breakup Songs To Crank When You're Never Getting Back Together

Honestly, is there anything more therapeutic than cranking an aggressive tune when you’re pissed? There’s something innately cathartic about belting your heart out, especially when the lyrics perfectly capture all of your complicated emotions. It’s something to keep in mind after a relationship ends — because there are so many angry breakup songs worth listening to, whether you’re feeling vengeful, resentful, or just straight-up pissed.

It’s safe to say that many songs about breakups err on the side of sad. But there’s no right or wrong way to feel after a split, so if you’re currently leaning more toward enraged than regretful, that’s totally OK. In fact, listening to a couple of fiery tunes may help you to process some of these feelings and even gain some much-needed perspective. Plus, reminding yourself that some of your favorite artists have felt the exact same way after their breakups may be super validating.

Ultimately, it doesn’t matter if you were blindsided by the breakup or your ex betrayed you — what matters is that you allow yourself permission to feel the resulting anger, and putting together the perfect post-breakup playlist may prove helpful in that regard. So, whether you were together for three weeks or three years, make sure to crank these tunes whenever you need to release some healthy aggression.

"You Oughta Know" — Alanis Morissette Alanis Morissette on YouTube And I'm here, to remind you / Of the mess you left when you went awayIt's not fair, to deny me / Of the cross I bear that you gave to me. Y'all, Alanis basically wrote the book up angry breakup songs with this 2007 hit, which is straight-up dripping with sarcasm.

"Before He Cheats" — Carrie Underwood carrieunderwoodVEVO on YouTube I dug my key into the side / Of his pretty little souped-up four-wheel drive / Carved my name into his leather seats / I took a Louisville slugger to both head lights / I slashed a hole in all four tires / Maybe next time he'll think before he cheats. Have the urge to break or burn your ex's belongings? You can live out that revenge fantasy through this country-rock jam.

"So What" — P!nk PinkVEVO on YouTube So what? / I'm still a rock star / I got my rock moves / And I don't need you. When you're getting ready to go out with your squad, turn up this tune to remind yourself that A) your ex is a tool, and B) you're just fine.

"Caught Out There" — Kelis KelisVEVO on YouTube So sick of your games, I'll set your truck to flames / And watch it blow up. In the intro to this 2009 R&B tune, Kelis tells listeners it's for "all the women out there that been lied to by their men." Also, the post-chorus consists of her yelling "I hate you so much right now." 'Nuff said.

"Smile" — Lily Allen Lily Allen on YouTube At first when I see you cry / It makes me smile. Don't be fooled by the upbeat tempo and cheerful title of this song — it's actually about taking pleasure in watching your ex come crawling back to you after mistreating you, and realizing you DGAF.

"Shut Up and Let Me Go" — The Ting Tings TheTingTingsVEVO on YouTube This hurts, I told you so / For the last time you will kiss my lips / Now shut up and let me go. The title of this catchy electro-pop song says it all — and luckily, it offers plenty of opportunities to shout precisely that satisfying phrase in every chorus.

"DONE" — The Band Perry TheBandPerryVEVO on YouTube You crossed the line too many times / I'm gonna put you in your place / You play with dynamite don't be surprised when I blow up in your face. When all you wanna be is done, rock out to this sassy little country number. Honestly, there are so many standout lyrics in this one, but here's another one worth highlighting: "Mama always told me that I should play nice / But she didn't know you when she gave that advice." #MicDrop.

"Picture To Burn" — Taylor Swift TaylorSwiftVEVO on YouTube There's no time for tears / I'm just sitting here / Planning my revenge. Taylor Swift has quite an arsenal of epic breakup songs (see: "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together"), but this lesser-known song from her early career is worth a listen when you're feeling especially salty toward your ex.

"Same Old Love" — Selena Gomez SelenaGomezVEVO on YouTube I'm so sick of that same old love, my body's had enough. This song strikes a powerful balance between angry and vulnerable. But ultimately, it's Selena Gomez's delivery that gives it an aggressive edge. Fire this one up when you're feeling oh so over the heartbreak.

"Fire Burns" — Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj - Topic on YouTube I hope you lay down in your sleep and you choke on every lie you told / And when you’re reaching out for me, you’ll see you reap everything you sow. Hell hath no fury like Nicki Minaj scorned, and this bitter ballad is proof.