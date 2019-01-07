100 Valentine's Day Hashtags That'll Give You The Feels

With February right around the corner, you're about to see heart-shaped balloons and oversized stuffed animals everywhere. You can feel the love in the air — and even if you're not in a relationship, you may have plans to celebrate with your single friends. This time of year is all about being so grateful for the love you have in your life. As the love starts filling up your heart and social media posts, you'll need some Valentine's Day hashtags.

As much as the perfect caption is essential for any Insta post, there's nothing more useful than adding a good hashtag at the end. It not only will help you tie your post together like a shiny red bow on a perfectly-wrapped Valentine's Day gift, but it'll also make it a whole lot easier for you to search and find your old posts when you want to look back on the love.

If you're ready to spread the love this Valentine's Day, simply choose from any of the 100 hashtags (or a combo of a few) on this list. Then, enjoy the likes rolling in just as much as you enjoy all the chocolate and sweet messages you're sure to receive.

1. "#LoveIsAllYouNeed" — The Beatles, "All You Need Is Love"

2. "#BeMine"

3. "#GalentinesDay"

4. "#HugsAndKisses"

5. "#HugsKissesValetinesWishes"

6. "#AllMySingleLadies" — Beyoncé, "Single Ladies"

7. "#BeMyValentine"

8. "#ValentinesDayDate"

9. "#BeMineAlways"

10. "#CandyHearts"

11. "#SecretAdmirer"

12. "#IGotACrushOnYou" — Mandy Moore, "Crush"

13. "#SinglesDay"

14. "#Sweetheart"

15. "#WhoNeedsAValentine"

16. "#HappyValentinesDay"

17. "#YoureTheOnlyGiftINeed"

18. "#MoreValentinesChocolatePlease"

19. "#ChockFullOfLove"

20. "#LoveIsInTheAir" — John Paul Young, "Love is in the Air"

21. "#IllBeTheOne" — Backstreet Boys, "The One"

22. "#OliveJuice"

23. "#ILavaYou"

24. "#DonutKnowWhatIdDoWithoutYou"

25. "#ItsLadiesNight" — Kool & The Gang, "Ladies' Night"

26. "#WineNotOnValentinesDay"

27. "#MyFavoriteValentine"

28. "#ValentinesAllTheTime"

29. "#YoureTheOneForMe"

30. "#YouveGotAPizzaMyHeart"

31. "#WeMakeANicePear"

32. "#Soulmates"

33. "#XOXO"

34. "#DateNightTonight"

35. "#ImHeartEyeEmojiForYou"

36. "#YoureMyValentinesDayGift"

37. "#ILoveHeartShapedBoxes"

38. "#ILoveYouBearyMuch"

39. "#ValentinesOutfit"

40. "#WhaleYouBeMine"

41. "#MyAlwaysAndForeverLove"

42. "#TheGreatestGiftOfAll"

43. "#MakeItPink" — Sleeping Beauty

44. "#SomebodyToLove" — Queen, "Somebody To Love"

45. "#InstaValentines"

46. "#InstaLove"

47. "#PassTheWine"

48. "#HowDidIGetSoLucky"

49. "#CantHelpFallingInLove" — Elvis Presley, "Can't Help Falling in Love"

50. "#IWillAlwaysLoveYou" — Whitney Houston, "I Will Always Love You"

fotostorm/E+/Getty Images

51. "#ValentinesBae"

52. "#CrushWorthy"

53. "#ShouldHaveAskedMeOut"

54. "#OutWithBae"

55. "#TrueLove"

56. "#MyValentine"

57. "#MySignificantOtter"

58. "#LoveYouALatte"

59. "#WeFoundLoveInAValentinesDayPlace"

60. "#LuckyInLove"

61. "#HowHappyWeveBeen"

62. "#ValentineKingAndQueen"

63. "#ValentinesDayShellfie"

64. "#ItsALoveStory" — Taylor Swift, "Love Story"

65. "#ImSmittenAndInGlove"

66. "#ValentinesDayAllTheWay"

67. "#ObligatorySelfie"

68. "#CupidMustHaveMissedMe"

69. "#IveBeenShotWithCupidsArrow"

70. "#MyFave"

71. "#LoveYouBunches"

72. "#ValentinesDayBlooms"

74. "#RosesAreRedVioletsAreBlue"

75. "#WillYouAcceptThisRose" — The Bachelor

76. "#TweetHearts"

77. "#MyFirstLove"

78. "#AVerySweetValentinesDay"

79. "#Love"

80. "#ValentineFoodie"

81. "#RelationshipGoals

82. "#OutWithBaeOnValentinesDay"

83. "#JustTwoLoveBirds"

84. "#ValentinesDaySelfie"

85. "#LoveThySelfie"

86. "#GotASweetToothForYou"

87. "#ValentinesDayPup"

88. "#IWoofYou"

89. "#YourePurrfect"

90. "#LoveMeowForever"

91. "#BestValentinesDayGift"

92. "#WillYouBeMyValentine"

93. "#MyHeartWillGoOnAndOn" — Céline Dion, "My Heart Will Go On And On"

94. "#CandyHeartsAndSweetTarts"

95. "#BestFriendValentines"

96. "#LookingForAValentine"

97. "#ValentinesThirstTrap"

98. "#AsLongAsYouLoveMe" — Backstreet Boys, "As Long As You Love Me"

99. "#ItsGonnaBeMe" — *NSYNC, "Gonna Be Me"

100. "#ValentinesTreat"