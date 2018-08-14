Life is all about the journey. As a self-proclaimed explorer and adventurer, I've gotta admit that it's not always easy. Stepping outside your comfort zone and diving head-first into the unknown can be quite the challenge. At the same time, it's always so worth it. I've spent the past few years chasing adventures around the world, which has left me with some unforgettable experiences of a lifetime. I've climbed epic volcanos, walked on the bottom of the ocean, slept on strangers' couches, and helped others bring out their spontaneous side. Here are more than a few ways I learned to be more adventurous on vacation.

YOLO, am I right? Sometimes you may forget that life is short, and get caught up in the hectic routine that is adulting. This is why it's so easy to fall head-over-feels in love with vacation. It's a chance to ditch your planner and embrace what sets your soul on fire. Most of us are adventurous at heart, but sometimes it can be hard to tap into this side.

Over the past few years, I've learned how to be completely carefree and live every day as if it's my last. You don't necessarily need to be skydiving or soaring up in a hot air balloon to live an adventurous life. It all starts with your mindset, so keep reading if you want to live your best life on your next vacation.

1 I Kept An Open Mind hey_ciara on Instagram The environment and people you grow up with have a major influence on your mindset, so it's important to remember that many other possibilities and opportunities exist beyond your personal bubble. Your views will be challenged whenever you visit a new place or interact with different people, so you've gotta keep an open mind. With this mentality, you'll discover that an adventure is always possible.

2 I Stayed Positive hey_ciara on Instagram Magical things happen when you keep a positive mindset. You're able to take bigger leaps and accept greater challenges when you recognize that everything will work out in the end. Positivity has constantly helped me overcome any hurdles and continuously step outside my comfort zone. When I quit my job, I had to believe that everything would work out for the best. So many things could have gone wrong, but instead, I focused on everything that could go right.

3 I Talked To The Locals hey_ciara on Instagram Sometimes it's easy to forget that you have so much to learn from other people. Everyone thinks and lives differently than you do on a daily basis. This means that you can always adopt a new mindset or outlook by getting to know others. Instead of judging those who thought differently than me, I asked myself what I could learn from them. As a result, I experienced things way beyond my comfort zone. These strangers encouraged me to try new foods, walk further distances, and see life differently. I lived with a family in Guatemala and it took some adjusting at first, but in the end, I was able to discover so much about their culture an way of life.

4 I Said "Yes" hey_ciara on Instagram You only live once, so I said "yes" to every invitation that caught my attention. When a Brazilian girl from my hostel invited me to dinner, I agreed, and we laughed all night long, bonding over wine. When an Argentinean invited me to climb a volcano, I said "yes" and conquered my deepest fears. When a Russian girl invited me to take a boat trip with her, I said "yes" and we had the time of our lives. Whenever you open yourself up to saying "yes" to new opportunities, you push the boundaries of your comfort zone. You'll encounter amazing things you could have never imagined.

5 I Stopped Worrying About The Opinions Of Others hey_ciara on Instagram When you worry too much about others' opinions, you prevent yourself from living your best possible life. If you're concerned that people are always judging the choices you make, then you may never be able to be your true self. As a result, you'll miss out on what's meant for you due to fear. I learned to live for myself, because I'm the only person responsible for my enjoyment.

6 I Acknowledged My Fears And Overcame Them hey_ciara on Instagram We all have fears, but it's up to you to decide if you'll let those fears hold you back from reaching the stars. I've always been nervous about challenging hikes, in fear that I'll never be able to finish. Instead of ignoring that fear, I took the steps to acknowledge that fear, and then took more steps to overcome it. Who knew that this would lead to five day long treks and scaling volcanos?

7 I Set Goals And Intentions hey_ciara on Instagram It's easy to allow life to pass you by when you don't plan for the future. Goals and intentions will keep you on the right track, regardless of the twists and turns along the way. Keeping track of your goals will help you keep your eye on the prize so that you don't give up. Despite getting scammed and missing flights, I've been able to stay on course and accomplish my biggest travel dreams.

8 I Stopped Doubting Myself hey_ciara on Instagram Instead of focusing on my doubts and insecurities, I began acknowledging my strengths. For example, I always thought of myself as shy. At the same time, I know that my strength lies in building meaningful connections with people. Instead of worrying about making many friends during my adventures, I focused on diving deeper with a few people I truly connected with, and I've been rewarded with lifelong friendships around the world.

9 I Stayed Curious hey_ciara on Instagram It's important to stay curious if you want to live the adventurous life. I was curious what life would be like if I quit my job to travel the world, so I did it. This lead me to the grandest adventure of my life where I indulged my curiosity every step of the way. I spent five days sailing from Panama to Colombia, I backpacked across more than 15 countries alone, and I wandered wherever my curiosity took me. When you question everything, you'll be led to interesting experiences and people.