When I'm getting dressed for work or a day out in negative degree weather, the first thing I reach for is always jeans. I love my baby blues to no end but wearing them every day can feel extremely sartorially monotonous. If you're in the same rut, warm winter dresses are the perfect way to change up your daily dressing routine while maintaining its coziness factor. Yes, you'll need to wear tights with them if you live in any remotely chilly state, but seeing as tights now come lined with fleece, it's a pretty hygge tradeoff.

While it's easy to find a long sleeve black dress (L-S-BD?) for going out, finding cold weather dresses to wear to work, to brunch, to a museum day, et cetera typically proves to be a bit harder of a task. Yes, sweater dresses are amazing (some excellent ones are included in the roundup below) but some occasions call for something with a bit more personality. From animal prints and neons to ruffled hemlines and unexpected silhouettes, the dresses below are cool enough to make you actually want to try on even the coldest of days. The best part? Some of them can even be worn over your favorite jeans—you have no excuse not to try one out.

Neon Dreams

Not only will this keep you cozy, but it'll brighten up your day, too. Wear it with black tights and chunky combat boots for an especially Eastern Bloc-inspired look.

Sweat It Out

How sweatshirt material can be made to look this cool is beyond me. Thanks to its balloon sleeves, smock neckline, and fierce leopard print, this dress is one of the chillest of the bunch.

Cozy Up

Like I said, a good sweater dress or two is essential for a winter wardrobe, and this one happens o be great. Featuring a flecked color way and subtle ribbing, it's the epitome of form meets function.

Earn Your Stripes

This option could easily be styled for a date night or dressy event thanks to its gorgeous zebra print and sheer skirt detail.

Bloom Bloom Room

Florals for spring—and fall and winter and summer, too.

Scaled Up

This beautiful green snakeskin dress is brought to a whole other level of cool thanks to a twisted detail at the waist. With heeled black booties and a graphic cat eye, it'd be perfect for those days when you need to channel your inner HBIC.

Blanket Statement

It's basically like wearing your bedding out. Do you object?

The Spot Treatment

The mini spot print, ruffles down the front, and keyhole on the back of this dress all come together to create one cool look.

Button Up

Sometimes the tiniest of metal details can make the biggest impact.

Wild Thing

Thanks to its more relaxed silhouette, this snakeskin dress could easily transition to spring or fall. Pair it with pointy toed booties and some oversized silver earrings for a super striking effect.