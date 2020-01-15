Listing your favorite places to be touched during sex can feel like an adult version of the song "Head, Shoulders, Knees, and Toes" (although, TBH, those four can be a pretty good place to start). Whether you totally lose it when someone kisses your neck or love getting rubbed on your back, discovering new underrated erogenous zones to stimulate may change everything you thought you knew about getting frisky.

According to Dr. Mary Jane Minkin, OB/GYN at Yale-New Haven Hospital and clinical professor at Yale University School of Medicine, erogenous zones are parts of the body with a surplus of nerve-endings. While you may already know some more common ones, like your genitals or nipples, erogenous zones can take many shapes and sizes.

"Anything can be an erogenous zone!" Dr. Minkin tells Elite Daily. "One of the most important things that a couple can do is to communicate to each other what each one's zones are so that they can maximize good feelings."

Of course, the most crucial part of exploring new zones is first and foremost discussing consent. Although experimenting and trying new things can be sexy, it's more important to be on the same page.

If you're ready to explore together, here are the 10 most underrated pleasure spots to play with.

blackCAT/E+/Getty Images

1. Lips Though you may enjoy using your mouth to, ahem, stimulate other zones, your lips are one of the most sensitive parts of your body, with close to a million nerve-endings in them. From kissing to gentle biting, incorporating more lip play into your routine may send you over the edge.

2. Toes There are so many songs with raunchy lyrics about licking toes that it can be hard to pick just one. For a lot of people, touching or stimulating their feet during sex can be a real game-changer. Feet don't get a lot of attention during the day, so the active stimulation can be welcomed surprise.

3. Inner Thighs Your inner thighs are another sensitive body part that don't always get a lot of love. If you boo is already pleasuring you orally, having them stimulate your inner thighs with their fingers or tongue can really get you going.

4. Nose While smelling your parter's body may be enough to turn you on, there's tissue in the nose that can actually become "aroused," or rather, fill up with blood when you're feeling sexy. From rubbing noses to giving little kisses, stimulating the tip of your nose may really do it for you.

5. Back Of Your Knees Or Inner Elbows Though it may sound awkward, stimulating the back of someone's knees or their inner elbows may send them waves of pleasure. These are sensitive body parts that are not frequently touched, so giving them some extra attention can be surprisingly sexy.

6. Booty Say what you will about "butt stuff," but there are plenty of ways to stimulate your behind that don't involve penetration. From tickling to touching or using toys, don't get afraid to explore the back door. Like your genitals, your booty has a ton of nerve-endings that can feel pleasurable to stimulate.

7. Head A scalp massage may be the thing you didn't know you were missing. The head is a super-sensitive area of the body, and being stimulated in a careful manner can be extra sexy.

8. Ears After you verbally consent, you can use your ears for some extra sexy fun. Earlobes have a ton of nerve-endings and can send waves of happiness down your spine when they're licked or touched.