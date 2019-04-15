10 Trendy Sneaker Styles That Will Keep You Cool All Summer Long

Summer, summer, summer time. Time to sit back and unwind and check out the new sneaker styles everyone will be wearing this summer. Thankfully, we are living in a time where sneaker options are no longer limited, especially for women sneakers.

Sneaker brands are taking note and designing some fun looks for sneaker lovers — and they are showing out. From chunky star-stamped heels to ribbon shoe laces. It really does feel like the style possibilities are endless. With the “Dad Sneaker” craze slowing down there are plenty of styles ready to takes its place this summer.

So grab that sunblock and your water mist fan because these sneakers are bringing in the heat.

1. Platforms Dr. Jays Classic Leather Triple Platform x Gigi Hadid, $115 Give yourself some major height this summer, wearing a pair of these. Platforms sneakers will be the “it shoe” style for the summer. They will come in a variety of designs, from snake skin to metallic. These shoes will have no limits when it comes to design. Try out this classic style with a twist. The triple platform will most definitely add some extra flavor to your favorite t-shirt and jeans outfit.

2. Straps Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High Double Strap, $140 Laces have become a thing of the past. Well, not really, but straps will be poppin' this summer. Straps have become a very popular trend with children sneakers and now it's the adults turn. So, if you’re not big on laces, this trend is a must, you gotta check out.

3. Sock Sneakers Urban Outfitters Fila UO Exclusive Disruptor Sock Boot, $90 This is a very modern take on the sock sneaker by FILA. The silhouette for this sneaker is sleek and seamless. The breathable mesh exterior will allow your feet to stay nice and cool during the summer.

4. Flower Print Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Paradise Prints Lift High Top, $75 Flower power is definitely in affect this summer. Converse takes this look to the next level, by using a vibrant and playful tropical print for this All Star sneaker. No beach vacations for summer? Bring the paradise to you with the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Paradise Prints Platform sneaker.

5. Multi-Color Nordstrom Air Max 1 Have A Nike Day Sneaker, $120 You will be smiling from ear to ear when you cop a pair of these. This sneaker is gorgeous, displaying an exterior of mixed textures, bright colors, and smiley-face buttons. How could you not “Have a Nike Day” wearing these?

6. Classic White Adidas Adidas Originals White And Navy Stan Smiths, $80 I love a classic white sneaker and it just fills my heart with joy, the more popular they become. Adidas is a great brand, known for their classic whites. They do a great job keeping retro styles fresh. You can’t go wrong adding a clean pair to any of your favorite summer outfits.

7. Futuristic Nike Nike Air Max 720, $180 The force will definitely be with you wearing these! I’m gonna nickname these shoes “ground clouds” because that is what it feels like wearing the Air Max 720s.

8. Sneaker Boot Nordstrom Nike Air Force 1 Sage High Platform Sneaker, $200 Sneaker boots will still be trekking into the warmer months. Nike creates a bold shoe with this extreme high-cut Air Force 1. This shoes is a head turner and with its rubber outer layer, it may even be a great option for a “sneaker rain boot.”

9. Tie Dye Journeys Vans Slip On Tie Dye Skate Shoe, $60 “Far out” is what you will immediately say once you put these slip ons on your feet. This shoe still embodies the iconic skate design and sturdy canvas top with the added bonus of psychedelic tie dye prints. Great for slipping on and off. Reminisce about your summer camp days with these Vans.