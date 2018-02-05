10 Things People Do Before Sex That Are Actually Pretty Awkward
I have a lot of pre-date rituals — like getting a blowout, doing a face mask, and waxing everything — because, yeah, I'd like to think that some of my dates will end in the bedroom. Like my pre-date ritual, I assume that there are things people do before sex to make sure that things go smoothly (pun intended).
Maybe this includes getting a Brazilian wax a few days before but what about a few minutes before stripping down? I think if we're all being honest with ourselves, we have a pre-sex routine, too. It can be as simple as going to the bathroom to fix your makeup or tying your hair into a messy but sexy ponytail so it doesn't get in the way. We all do it. (Fun fact: I use this bathroom break to remove the gel petals that I'm obviously wearing under my strapless, backless dress. Like, seriously, what did he think was going on under there?)
Apart from these seemingly mundane tasks, I don't really do much else but I'm starting to think I need to step my game up. According to the wise (and vocal) people of Reddit, there's a lot that can and should be done before getting down to it. Here's what 10 people had to say and um, should I be taking notes?
I have trouble getting through all the steps in my nighttime routine but this person's pre-sex warmup is legit. Kudos.
- Devleigh
Now, this I get.
- fargo15
Again, totally more my speed.
Why have I never done this?
- fargo15
OK, I'll admit I've done pre-sex lunges in the bathroom before.
This seems like an odd time for a pedicure but sure.
Leftover TP is a total mood-killer.
And this is how the TP gets there in the first place.
Admirable but time-consuming in the heat of the moment, no?
- jv77
Hey, if we can do it so can you guys!
For the most part, these are all pretty genius suggestions even if we'd like to pretend they don't exist.
Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.
Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!