The beginning of the week was a total drag until society harmoniously decided Tuesdays were meant for eating tacos and sippin' on margs. Taco Tuesday is the vegetarian, asada, or chicken-filled day of the week. It's no Friday, but tacos sure taste like the weekend is not too far off. To further sell you on this blessed day, there are things on Amazon under $20 that will make your Taco Tuesday extra lit and memorable.

You never forget the first time you take a bite into a delicious taco. It's like the world stands still, and all of a sudden you are knee-deep in pico de gallo, guacamole, grilled onions, and your friend telling you to stop sniffing the amazing salsa choices. The art of tacos seems simple, but if you're doing it just right, you know there's a perfect science to this food.

Hosting a Taco Tuesday party or indulging elsewhere shouldn't be done all willy-nilly. Finding little gadgets or hacks to help you further enjoy this delicious AF food will make your Tuesday so much more enjoyable. If you're a huge Taco enthusiast like me, any of these buys will make you want to skip down the yellow tortilla road with your dog, Taco.

1 An Avocado Badge Of Honor, Because Guacamole Is Life Amazon Avocado Cute Fruit Embroidered Applique Iron On Sew On Patch, $6.29, Amazon If you're that person who chuckles under their breath when the Chipotle employee asks you if you are OK with the extra charge for guacamole, then this patch is meant for you. That cute jean jacket of yours seems incomplete with it out now, huh? Yeah, this is super extra... just like that guacamole charge.

2 Taco Leggings, Because They're Comfortable AF Amazon Marvel Deadpool Tacos All Over Print Leggings Womens, $12.75, Amazon You have to be comfortable when you're eating food — especially tacos. You don't want any distractions and leggings, as we all know, are the most convenient things ever. The taco print is an added bonus.

3 A Banner For When You Host The Best Taco Tuesday Party Ever Amazon Taco Bout A Party Banner, $15.95, Amazon The second runner-up to tacos themselves, are taco puns or a play on words including tacos. Also, this glittery banner will complement just about any color you have on your wall. D*mn, tacos are so freaking innovative.

4 Taco Earrings Are Yummy Accessories Amazon Taco Earrings, $13.95, Amazon Taco earrings are so freaking cute. I'm not a huge jewelry fan, but for these, I would make an exception. There's nothing like effortlessly showcasing your love for tacos, one ear at a time.

5 A Drawstring Backpack For Chasing Down The Taco Truck Amazon Shoulder Drawstring Backpack, prices vary, Amazon Look, sometimes you don't have the luxury of catching the taco truck while it's dormant. Blame adulting and unfair hours at work for that. Luckily, when you need to run, this drawstring backpack will hold the essentials, so you don't miss out on your taco Tuesday vibes.

6 Tacos For Lunch Means You're Carrying Precious Cargo Amazon BigMouth Inc Taco Truck Lunch Tote, $14.99, Amazon Whether you brought tacos in or picked up a few on your lunch break, they deserve to be carried in an adorable lunch tote. FYI, themed lunch boxes can totally be an adult thing, too. Trust me, they're too cool for school.

7 A Taco Pin For A Subtle, But Dedicated Salute Amazon Taco Lapel Pin, $9.99, Amazon There's only one thing that would make this lapel pin better — if it was scented. For now, pinning this little beauty on the corner of your jacket will do for now. Tacos are life

8 Experimenting With Different Recipes Couldn't Hurt Amazon The Taco Cookbook: 100 Favorite Taco Recipes From The Flavorful Mexican Kitchen, $10, Amazon You can never be introduced to too many taco recipes. The thought of too many tacos doesn't even really exist. Get to exploring, and of course, eating.

9 A Taco Holder For When it Seems Like You Don't Have Enough Hands Amazon The Ultimate Prehistoric Taco Stand for Jurassic Taco Tuesdays, $12.68, Amazon Dropping a taco is like fumbling with a piece of your heart. It's a sad moment for anyone. With a taco holder, you'll have peace of mind and a solid place for that extra taco you can't place in your hand just yet.