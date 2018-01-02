10 Things For People Who Are Always Cold That'll Put A Warm Smile On Their Face

Everyone knows at least one person who is freezing cold around the clock, no matter where they are, what they're doing, or what the weather's like. Their hands never get enough circulation, and they're shivering before they even leave the apartment. TBH, this person might just be you. In fact, if you have firsthand experience with that constantly-cold lifestyle, it might change your whole freaking world to know that there's basically a whole industry of things for people who are always cold, and this industry is not messing around with its heated offerings.

As someone with perpetually frigid fingers and toes (my hands often look like a patchwork quilt of circulation within minutes of being outside), I can attest to the fact that there's nothing worse than being uncomfortably chilly and not being able to do anything about it. Granted, cold is often in the eye of the beholder: I recently moved to Los Angeles a few months ago, and I've already become the type of person who steps outside in 60-degree weather and shivers.

Regardless, there's nothing better than feeling warm and cozy during those winter months, and the best part about living in 2018 (side note: how is it 2018 already?) is that there's an endless supply of products to help you in your quest to find a little warmth. Here are 10 of the coziest products to help you get the job done.

1 A Portable Space Heater Oittm Oittm Portable Ceramic Space Heater, $46.99, Amazon You can lug this bad boy around to the office, then back to the bedroom, then right back to work the next day, if you really feel like it. You can even plug it in outside and create your very own heated patio. Not too shabby, right?

2 A Heated Mug For Warm Sips Whenever Ember Ember Temperature Control Ceramic Mug, $174.99, Amazon These heated mugs are just plain brilliant. They keep your coffee (or whatever your drink of choice is) at the perfect temperature for hours on end, solving the age-old issue of how to chug a beverage before it gets too cold.

3 Fuzzy Insoles For Your Shoes Ugg UGG Accessories Women's Sheepskin Insoles, $14.78, Amazon You know your favorite pair of winter slippers or boots, the ones that you've practically worn into the ground? These insoles are a surefire way to make those bad boys feel as fuzzy and soft as the first day you slipped your toes in

4 A Heated Seat Cushion For Long, Chilly Commutes AmazonBasics AmazonBasics 12-Volt Heated Seat Cushion, $19.99, Amazon This heated seat cushion is perfect for anyone who deals with a long commute to and from work or school every day, and as a result from all that time in the car, struggle with cold feet and a bad back. Say goodbye to that sh*t for good, y'all.

5 Fuzzy Headphones Yatra Yatra Music Muffs, $24.99, Amazon A pair of fluffy headphones will come in so clutch this winter. These babies even high-definition sound and heat settings to provide your ears with just the right amount of cozy, melodic warmth for any frigid temperature.

6 A Heated Pillow To Spoon With All Night Long Brookstone Nap Heated Massage Pillow, $39.99, Brookstone This heated massage pillow is basically heaven on earth, so how could you not fall in love with it? Plus, the cover is machine-washable, so you can wear it into the ground while still keeping it fresh and clean.

7 A Snuggly, Matching Pajama Set Anthropologie Splendid Vogue Long-Sleeve Sleep Set, $98, Anthropologie I'm a firm believer in the notion that everyone can always use a fresh pajama set. There's just something so deeply satisfying about putting on a matching-top-and-bottom pajama set at the end of a long day. For those of us who constantly feel like we're holding our lives together by a literal thread, feeling put-together for a few hours (even when you're sleeping) can do the mind and body some serious good.

8 A Bathroom Mat That Understands How Cold You Are After Your Shower YLiving Mat Walk Bathroom Mat, $74.75, YLiving This is possibly the most fantastic invention ever: a bathmat with little slipper holes to keep your feet cozy while you're drying yourself off after a shower. Because, let's be real, is there anything worse than enjoying a steamy, relaxing shower, then immediately freezing your butt off once you step outside? Never again, thanks to this bad boy.

9 A Warming Bin For Your Towels Brookstone Brookstone Towel Warmer, $169.99, Amazon A towel warmer is a seriously luxurious product that will feel like a necessity within two days of owning it. Between this heaven-sent product and the bathmat that warms your chilly toes post-shower, I don't think you're ever going to want to leave your bathroom again.