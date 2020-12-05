10 ‘The Mandalorian’ Gift Ideas That Aren't Just Baby Yoda Dolls

When The Mandalorian first arrived on Disney+ on Nov. 12, 2019, it marked the beginning of a new merchandising era. Star Wars has always been synonymous with tie-ins, whether they be toys, costumes, or t-shirts. Unfortunately, there was one small problem: The existence of Baby Yoda had to stay under wraps until the show launched, meaning there was no official merch available to buy in time for Christmas. Luckily, this has been well rectified by Season 2, and it feels like Baby Yoda dolls are everywhere. But what else can you buy for the holidays other than dolls? Luckily, there are plenty of The Mandalorian gifts for fans that are a perfect cross-section of thinking outside the Baby Yoda plushie box.

Even though Baby Yoda (or The Child, or Grogu, as he's now known on the show) has dominated the fandom since the show's arrival, The Mandalorian is practically custom-designed for merchandising. Mando cuts an iconic figure; by never taking off his helmet, there is an easy and instantly recognizable silhouette to the character. Then there are the catchphrases. From Mando's "This Is The Way" to Kuill's Season 1 catchphrase "I Have Spoken," this series has slogans galore that work perfectly on t-shirts and coffee mugs. Finally, by bringing back Star Wars: The Clone Wars characters like Ahsoka Tano, items already bearing her name are relevant again.

Here are 10 stellar ideas for the holiday season:

1. 'The Mandalorian' T-Shirt There are many variations of Mandalorian gifts in the "shirts with slogans" category. But this one from Etsy makes sure no one can mistake the reference to the Mandalorian creed by adding Mando's helmet to the mix. Mandalorian Code T-Shirt $15 | Ninjaslap Shop via Etsy See on Etsy S-6X

2. Baby Yoda Keychain Mando doesn't go anywhere without Baby Yoda floating in his little cradle-pod by his side. Now fans can too, with Baby Yoda on their keychain. Not only do they have a cute Force user with them, but also, Baby Yoda will always know where the keys are. Baby Yoda Keyring $12 | Claire Delepee via Etsy See on Etsy

3. Mando Warrior Water Bottle Mando is a man clad in all beskar armor. Obviously, when crossing deserts, his water bottle would be too. That's why this Stanley metal water bottle is the perfect tough-guy gift for the person who needs to remember to stop and drink water from time to time. (And, yes, it says "This Is The Way" in Mando's language on the cup.) Legendary Warrior Thirst Question $20 | Stanely See on Stanley's Website

4. Ahoska-Inspired Windbreaker Introduced initially during Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Ahsoka Tano is popular again now that the character is live-action. Even better, this windbreaker, and all Her Universe's Ahsoka items, are designed by Ashley Eckstein, the actor who voices Ahsoka in the animated series. Ahsoka Windbreaker $60 | HerUniverse See on Her Universe S-3XL

5. Mando & Child Funko Pop Iconic figurine company Funko's Baby Yoda Pops have been selling since the spring. But for those looking for something more striking, there are now Mando & Child Funko Pops for sale, like this one: Funko Pop! Deluxe: Mandalorian $29 | Amazon See on Amazon

6. Baby Yoda Tote If Baby Yoda's cradle-pod is out of action, the obvious next best way to carry him around is by tote bag. This Etsy creation happens to have The Child in fans' favorite pose: sipping soup. Baby Yoda Tote Bag $14 | Doodle Gift Shop via Etsy See on Etsy

7. Mando & Child Mask No gift guide in 2020 is complete without masks. These cloth versions from Target represent all the different facets of The Mandalorian TV series. No one has to choose between buying masks with Mando, Baby Yoda, or The Galaxy. Star Wars: The Mandalorian Cloth Face Masks $10 | Target See on Target.com

8. Baby Yoda Glasses Most gift guides usually include stemware or wine glasses of some sort. But on the Outer Rim of the Galaxy, life isn't so refined. Instead, everyone bellies up to the bar for shots. These will make a fan feel right at home in their part of the Galaxy, with three shot glasses bearing Baby Yoda. Little Mysterioius Child Thing Shot Glasses $11 | Etcetera Designs Shop via Etsy See on Etsy

9. Mando Mug The problem with talking to people is that sometimes they don't know when the conversation has ended and it's time to drink coffee. This mug, emblazoned with Kuill's favorite way to end a discussion, takes care of both. Star Wars Mug "I Have Spoken" $17 | Amazon See on Amazon