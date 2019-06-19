If you're not feeling your latest hookup, getting a text from them can feel like watching a horror movie. You don't super want to look, but you know that you need to see what's happening. Even if your last relationship lasted one night, ending things with a romantic connection is never fun. Though honesty is always the best policy, knowing how to word tactful, and yet concise rejection texts to send if you've hooked up before — but aren't interested in continuing — can be totally daunting.

Of course, being direct and clear with your feelings is a totally considerate way to call it quits with someone you're not trying to get funky with anymore. And whether you've hooked up one time or a couple times, if you have no interest in doing it again, directly saying that (in a kind way!) can save everyone some confusion and heartache. When it's time to call it quits with a hookup, thought it may seem intimidating, sending a text can make sure that everyone is on the same page moving forward.

Here are 10 honest, but kind texts to send if you've hooked up with someone — but aren't trying to do it again.

1. I had fun, but I don't see this going anywhere. I had a lot of fun getting Thai food after the party but I don’t see this going anywhere romantic. It was really nice meeting you.

2. I Actually Don't Want To Be Friends. I think you’re awesome but honestly, I don’t have the emotional capacity to build another friendship right now, but I wish you the best.

3. I literally do want to be friends. I had a lot of fun last week but I’d really prefer to stay friends. A bunch of us are going to John’s game today if you want to join.

4. I'm not interested in making this a routine. While a late night booty call is flattering, I’m going to have to say I’m not interested in making this a routine thing. Best of luck finding what you’re looking for!

5. Thanks for the memories. Hey it was fun meeting you and thanks for the drink you got me but I don’t think we should hang out again. Wish you all the best. Jessica Lia/Stocksy

6. For me that was a one time thing. Thanks for the date, but for me, that was a one time thing.

7. We should end things here. Hi Sophie. Meeting you the other night was fun and unexpected. However, I think we should end things here. I wish you all the best.

8. I don't really feel a connection. Hi there Sam. Thanks for the late night pizza. I really liked talking about music and seeing your record collection. Ultimately, I don't really feel a connection. Take care.

9. I'm not looking for anything more than friends. I'm super down to do something with our friends tonight, but right now, I'm not looking for anything more than that. Want to make sure we're on the same page.