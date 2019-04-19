What if you don't have the benefit of a app bio to lay the groundwork because you’re meeting someone in pers Barrett says it's still important to let people know you intentions early. “During the first or second date, if you feel there’s chemistry between the two of you, use clear, simple language to tell your date what you’re looking for—and also ask them what they want. You could say, 'Just so you know, I’m looking for a great relationship with the right person, not something casual. What about you? What are you looking for?'" he suggests. “This gives them the gift of honesty, of putting your cards on the table, which is all too rare. Also, by asking the other person what they want, you can listen to their reply and get a handle on whether or not the two of you are on the same page.”

Alessandra Conti, celebrity matchmaker at Matchmakers In The City, agrees that letting people know what you are looking for as early as possible is the best policy. “Timing is important here because there is a big spectrum of what people are looking for in their dating lives, but the good news is that usually when a person isn’t looking for anything serious, they say it,” she tells Elite Daily. Conti says oftentimes your date may actually take the lead in talking about what they want, taking someone of the pressure off of you, but in this situation you need to listen to what they have to say and believe them. “If you feel the need to get to the bottom of their motives, you can ask them,” she adds

The ultimate takeaway here is that if you want something more serious than a casual relationship, you can feel confident saying so — in fact, it's the best way to actually get what you want. However, Gordon does have one last bit of advice, and that's to back up your words with action. “If you let someone push your boundaries and treat you like a casual hookup, you're enabling them and doing yourself a disservice," she says. "That's why it's crucial to set the bar early on, and ensure that you indicate your standards the very first time someone tries to treat you like a casual hookup. Otherwise, they'll keep treating you like one.” In other words, once you know what you want, say what you want, and refuse to accept anything less than that — and anyone who wants to give you less gets swiped left on (figuratively and literally).