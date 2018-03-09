10 Pictures Of Yorkies Who Are So Cute They'll Steal Your Whole Heart

They're incredibly spunky, furry, and they can fit in your purse. I'm talking about Yorkshire terriers. These adorable pups are like little balls of energy you want to bring with you everywhere. They are the perfect companions for any adventure you want to go on, and love all the attention (and treats). These doggies are too cute for words, and pictures of Yorkies prove just that.

These travel-sized pups are ready to go whenever you are. Just say the word, and they are there, wagging their tails. Not only are they down for a good time at a moment's notice, but they always look like they're having a solid hair day. That fur truly is something else. Whether it's long or cut short, I'm over here wondering how you keep it so cute, puppers. It's that perfect combination of carefree and well-groomed. Don't even get me started on a Yorkie who's wearing a bow. I'll just be over here swooning over the immense amount of cuteness. You will fall for Yorkies, too, after looking at these 10 pictures.

They may be tiny pups, but they truly are filling a huge space in our hearts. We woof you, Yorkies, and we're ready to give you all the treats.

1 This Yorkie Just Wants To Remind You That Sharing Is Caring Craig Holmes/Stocksy Please don't tease this fur baby with food unless you're going to treat her to a puppy-friendly snack as well. This pooch definitely deserves all the treats for being so gosh darn cute. Just look at that face. You can't say no to it.

2 Waking Up Can Be Ruff Stuff Craig Holmes/Stocksy The struggle is real as this dog tries to keep her eyes open. The sun is our enemy sometimes when it tries to wake us up. Don't worry pup, you have my permission to go back to sleep.

3 With A Face Like That, You Can Get Away With Just About Anything Sometimes, dogs aren't allowed on the family furniture, but this Yorkie obviously is an exception. Honestly, someone call up Shonda Rhimes ASAP. I have a new cast member for How To Get Away With Murder.

4 Oh No — The Dreaded Bath Time Craig Holmes/Stocksy That sadness in this Yorkie's eyes is killing me. I totally understand, and bath time really is the worst. But once it's all over, I promise you will look and smell fantastic, pup. It's all worth it.

5 You'll Want To Raid This Yorkie's Closet kelli kim/Stocksy Seriously, that sweater is so wonderful, and I'm wondering if they make a human-size one to match. I bet you this pup always steps out as the best dressed on the block for his walks. He looks so dapper, I really can't even right now. Real talk: This Yorkie has better fashion sense than me. I guess that's saying a lot about me, but I think it also says that this pup is just a fashion icon.

6 You Can See That These Pups Are Looking Spec-Tacular Bug-A-Boo the Yorkie should consider wearing glasses on the regular. They look great on you, and I wouldn't say it if it wasn't true. They're giving me a real Harry Potter vibe, and I'm not snitch-ing when I say these are a total fashion statement.

7 Hello Yorkie — I'm Fall-Ing For You Marta Locklear/Stocksy I always knew the fall was my favorite time of year. Add Yorkies in cute sweaters to my list of reasons why. This pup is looking unbe-leaf-ably cute surrounded by the fall foliage.

8 This Yorkie Has A Bone To Pick With You kkgas/Stocksy They may be small, but these pups can play with the big dogs. Just look at this Yorkie totally showing that Labrador who is boss. Either that, or they are channeling Lady and the Tramp with that bone together, and I'm here for that as well.

9 You're Terrier-Ing Up My Heart Erin Drago/Stocksy Yorkshire terriers know how to toy with our emotions like a boy band. The Backstreet Boys sang it best: please just "quit playing games with my heart." I can't handle how cute you are, pup.