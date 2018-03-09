10 Pictures Of Yorkies Who Are So Cute They'll Steal Your Whole Heart
They're incredibly spunky, furry, and they can fit in your purse. I'm talking about Yorkshire terriers. These adorable pups are like little balls of energy you want to bring with you everywhere. They are the perfect companions for any adventure you want to go on, and love all the attention (and treats). These doggies are too cute for words, and pictures of Yorkies prove just that.
These travel-sized pups are ready to go whenever you are. Just say the word, and they are there, wagging their tails. Not only are they down for a good time at a moment's notice, but they always look like they're having a solid hair day. That fur truly is something else. Whether it's long or cut short, I'm over here wondering how you keep it so cute, puppers. It's that perfect combination of carefree and well-groomed. Don't even get me started on a Yorkie who's wearing a bow. I'll just be over here swooning over the immense amount of cuteness. You will fall for Yorkies, too, after looking at these 10 pictures.
They may be tiny pups, but they truly are filling a huge space in our hearts. We woof you, Yorkies, and we're ready to give you all the treats.
1This Yorkie Just Wants To Remind You That Sharing Is Caring
Please don't tease this fur baby with food unless you're going to treat her to a puppy-friendly snack as well. This pooch definitely deserves all the treats for being so gosh darn cute. Just look at that face. You can't say no to it.
2Waking Up Can Be Ruff Stuff
The struggle is real as this dog tries to keep her eyes open. The sun is our enemy sometimes when it tries to wake us up. Don't worry pup, you have my permission to go back to sleep.
4Oh No — The Dreaded Bath Time
That sadness in this Yorkie's eyes is killing me. I totally understand, and bath time really is the worst. But once it's all over, I promise you will look and smell fantastic, pup. It's all worth it.
5You'll Want To Raid This Yorkie's Closet
Seriously, that sweater is so wonderful, and I'm wondering if they make a human-size one to match. I bet you this pup always steps out as the best dressed on the block for his walks. He looks so dapper, I really can't even right now.
Real talk: This Yorkie has better fashion sense than me. I guess that's saying a lot about me, but I think it also says that this pup is just a fashion icon.
6You Can See That These Pups Are Looking Spec-Tacular
Bug-A-Boo the Yorkie should consider wearing glasses on the regular. They look great on you, and I wouldn't say it if it wasn't true. They're giving me a real Harry Potter vibe, and I'm not snitch-ing when I say these are a total fashion statement.
7Hello Yorkie — I'm Fall-Ing For You
I always knew the fall was my favorite time of year. Add Yorkies in cute sweaters to my list of reasons why. This pup is looking unbe-leaf-ably cute surrounded by the fall foliage.
8This Yorkie Has A Bone To Pick With You
They may be small, but these pups can play with the big dogs. Just look at this Yorkie totally showing that Labrador who is boss. Either that, or they are channeling Lady and the Tramp with that bone together, and I'm here for that as well.
9You're Terrier-Ing Up My Heart
Yorkshire terriers know how to toy with our emotions like a boy band. The Backstreet Boys sang it best: please just "quit playing games with my heart." I can't handle how cute you are, pup.
10Yorkies Are Always Camera-Ready
Don't let this fur baby fool you. These pups are always camera-ready. This little guy may look like he's not because he's got his tongue out and one eye closed — but it's planned out. You totally awe'd when you saw this pic, right? Then, his plan was definitely successful.