Talking with your current (or soon to be) ex can be an extremely unpleasant experience. Even if things ended on good terms, the final breakup convo can be a massively sad and emotionally charged downer. When people reveal the last conversation they had with their ex, it can say a lot about the dynamic of the relationship and why things didn't work out. Unfortunately, sometimes, it's simply not possible to save things, even if you're able to pinpoint how and why the issue(s) within the relationship arose.

According to Trina Leckie, breakup coach and host of the breakup BOOST podcast, the best way to part ways with an ex is to initiate an honest conversation. "The best thing you can do is sit down with them in person (no text breakups) and have a really kind, honest, and compassionate conversation with them," Leckie previously told Elite Daily. "Do your best to end things on good terms and then go no-contact after that so that both of you can have time and space away from the relationship, gain clarity, and start the healing process." Since committing to no-contact can take a level of self-control that many of us don't have, in some cases, communicating with exes can become an ongoing struggle. Whether the last convo with your ex was during your breakup or an awkward post-breakup check-in, you'll probably find these Redditor's experiences to be very relatable.

1. Sometimes, even after time has passed, it's not too late for a heart to heart. Giphy Us apologizing to each other and acknowledging what happened to cause our breakup. He said he was sorry for treating me poorly and abandoning things. I apologized for acting like an entitled brat who didn't prioritize his feelings. We hadn't spoken in a year after a very rough breakup of our 3~ year relationship. It's really the only conversation/closure we've had since, but I think that's for the best maybe. — u/oarless

2. Sometimes, they need a temporary shoulder to cry on. Giphy Both of my most recent exes found me on social media and messaged me to say "hey" before dumping all of their current problems and disappeared after I had consoled them. I now have both of them blocked everywhere. — u/beautifulexistence

3. Sometimes, they try to convince you to stay. Giphy Her begging me to quit my PhD program and move in with her. Can probably say not doing that was the best decision of my life. — u/ReliJon2

4. Sometimes, you try your best to comfort each other. Giphy "It'll be ok." I think I said something like that when we had our final breakup conversation. At the time I think I said it partially believing it and partially just to make myself feel better, because I was really a mess. Looking back, it was an accurate thing to say - things are ok now. — u/700710am

5. Sometimes, you just want your stuff back. i asked for my beanie back no success — u/Logige

6. Sometimes, you have to be honest. Giphy "I have to go. And no, I don't forgive you and I don't think I ever will. You showed me exactly how much respect you had for me, and I will never forget that. Goodbye." He was waiting around my house over 6 months after he had dumped me. I wanted to say something a lot nastier, but my mother was in earshot. He was begging to get back together with me. — u/rocketthecat

7. Sometimes, you say 'way too much.' Giphy I said way too much. From telling him I don't want to see him again and I hate him then saying I love him and I wanna meet him. They were texts and he never replied. — u/therewillbebreakfast

8. Sometimes, you get sentimental before you cut the cord. Giphy I don't remember because I deleted every trace of her and threw away the backups. I recommend it! But it was something along the lines of this, "Everything that you are, have been and will be, I have always loved." — u/mangolaser

9. Sometimes, you're on totally different wavelengths. Giphy I wished him the best, he wished me the worst. — u/mynameisnt_megan