10 Last-Minute Galentine's Day Plans With No Reservation Required

Blink and Galentine’s Day will be here before you know it. That means you need to get on the same page with your crew ASAP for what you want to do to celebrate. Even though your group chat may be texting non-stop, you still haven’t made any solid plans. No need to worry, though, because there are last-minute Galentine’s Day plans that are guaranteed fun as well.

Of course, anytime you’re able to get all your besties together, it’s a good time. But for Galentine’s Day, you really want to do something special. Your go-to plan may be dinner at your favorite restaurant, but by now, it may be too late to make a reservation. Perhaps you wanted to catch a new movie in the theater, but advanced tickets are almost sold out. Don't fret at all, because for a great Galentine's Day, reservations aren't always required.

All you need to do is text your group chat with any of these 10 last-minute plans. Your friends will thank you for taking the planning stress out of the whole situation. Once decisions have been made, your squad can simply focus on having the best time together, because that’s exactly what the day is all about.

1. Host A Breakfast Dinner Party Shutterstock Galentine’s Day wouldn't be what it is without Leslie Knope from Parks and Recreation. She basically invented this amazing holiday that's all about celebrating your friendships. With that in mind, you can incorporate Leslie’s favorite food — waffles — into your game plan. Host a breakfast dinner party — with plenty of mimosas and bloody Marys — where everyone can bring the dish they love a waffle lot.

2. Have A Karaoke Night You can never go wrong with a karaoke night. Find a bar that has a karaoke night on Galentine’s Day, or choose a place nearby that has private rooms available. Whatever you do, you need to put on a song like “Wannabe” by the Spice Girls so your entire squad can sing along.

3. Host A PJ Pamper Party You deserve to treat yourselves, so have a PJ pamper party at home. Grab some sheet face masks from the store and have your friends wear their comfiest pajamas to your place. Relax, sip tea, do your own facials and manicures, and just chill.

4. Have A Nostalgia-Filled Dance Party Take a cue from Meredith and Cristina from Grey’s Anatomy, and dance it out with your friends. Throw together a Spotify playlist of all your favorite songs from growing up like *NSYNC and Britney Spears, and dance like no one’s watching.

5. Go Roller Skating Have a blast from the past this Galentine’s Day by going roller skating. Take the fun up a notch by having everyone dress in their best ‘90s outfit. Just don’t forget to get a retro group pic.

6. Have A Netflix Rom-Com Night Shutterstock Get cozy with your besties and have a Netflix kind of night. Set up a blanket fort with tons of snacks, and watch your favorite rom-coms on Netflix. It’s a good thing the sequel to To All The Boys drops on Feb. 12 this year — just in time for Galentine's Day.

7. Plan A Friend-entine Photo Shoot You can never have too many group pics with your friends to post on Instagram. Set up a photo booth in your apartment for a friend-entine photo shoot. The theme is friendship and all the love you have for one another.

8. Go On A Candy Run For A Potluck Sweets Party Thanks to Valentine's Day, there’s a ton of candy in the stores right now. Go on a candy run to buy whatever's left on sale. Add some wine into the mix and have a candy potluck at home to enjoy all your faves. You can even get creative and bake some tasty treats.

9. Have Double The Tea Time Tea time can mean two things. It can be used for sipping new tea flavors you want to try, and spilling the tea on what’s going on in your life. Have a double tea time this Galentine's Day by sharing a drink and going around spilling the juicy details in your life to your besties.