Mother’s Day has the power of sneaking up on me every year, leaving me woefully underprepared gift-wise. And as someone with three siblings, it’s incredibly embarrassing when all of them outdo me. To celebrate all your mom or the mother figures in your life have done and continue to do for you, give them a thoughtful jewelry gift for Mother’s Day on May 10.

For those running behind, you still have some time to get your ducks in a row if you’re hoping to give your mom something other than a gift card or breakfast in bed. Sadly, most of the time, trying to pick out just the right gifts your motherly figures will love can be super difficult. What do you get for someone who deserves everything? How about something they can wear every day and think of you?

Even if you’re not able to see your mother, grandmother, or any other mothers in your life, you can still give those figures a token of your appreciation and love. As the person whom many people turn to first when they need comfort, your mom is probably deserving of some pampering. Put a smile on your maternal figure’s face with a little something this year – and don’t forget to write a card. For every type of mom out there, here are some beautiful pieces of jewelry you can get your maternal figures for Mother’s Day.

These Elizabeth and James Hammered Bangles & Beaded Stretch Bracelet Sets ($26, Kohls) are perfect for the mom who loves to stack jewelry. The understated designs of the bangles makes it easy to wear the whole set with multiple outfits for the ultimate bling effect, without weighing down your mom’s arm.

If you have an astrology-loving mom, Uncommon Goods’ Origami Zodiac Necklaces ($65, Uncommon Goods) have a unique design to show off your mom’s sign. This ultra-dainty necklace is a beautiful way to celebrate what makes your mom different. Not to mention, each necklace is handmade in New York, so you can support small businesses in the process, too.

Pearls are a timeless stone that just emulates class. For a gift that will never go out of style, give your mom these Pearl Drop Mini Hoop Earrings ($24, Madewell). These freshwater pearl earrings will add a chic accent to any outfit your mom has on, from the office to a dinner party to lounging around the house.

For moms who love to pack on the color, Serefina’s Sunshine Stretch Bracelet ($18, Anthropologie) is your Mother’s Day solution in glass beads. This bracelet will add a pop of color to any outfit and will go seamlessly with any bracelet stack your mom may like or already have. If you want to spoil your maternal figure, or your siblings want to get in on your gift, Anthropologie has a three-for-$48 deal on these bracelets at the moment.

TSKSilver Personalized Birth Flower Ring ($36, Etsy) is not only a thoughtful gift for the nature lovers in your life, but it also shows off that you have knowledge of your recipient’s birth flower. And, as the saying goes, April showers bring May flowers, so for those who love to garden or simply enjoy flowers and spring, this minimalistic, engraved ring is the perfect Mother’s Day gift for them.

Statement earrings are perfect for anyone who likes to stand out. J.Crew’s Beaded Tassel Statement Earrings ($50, J.Crew) perfectly encapsulates how bold your mom can be. Even better, the warm colors will make these earrings a must-wear throughout spring and summer.

If you want to show a little love to all other mothers in your life, not just your own, the LC Lauren Conrad “Auntie” Pendant Necklace and Stud Earring Set ($16, Kohl's) will put a smile on your aunt’s face. (They also have a Sister set.) What is more elegant or easier to wear than a necklace with matching earrings? With a gift like this, you’ll be the favorite for a while.

Nothing says “I love you” like heart jewelry, and this super dainty Ryanne Heart Ring ($38, Nordstrom) is an understated, stylish way to say it all. Whether your gift recipient strays toward simpler jewelry or likes to stack on as much as possible, this ring will be a happy addition to their jewelry box.

My mom loves tortoiseshell so much, so that leads me to believe other moms probably like it, too. For those in the same boat as me, these J.Crew Tortoise Half-Disc Earrings ($30, J. Crew) bring a modern edge to the classic pattern that your mom will love. If you want your mom to stunt on all the other moms, tortoiseshell is always a good move.

If you wish you could give your maternal figure a hug but can’t, let Verameat’s Mystery Hugs Ring ($70, Verameat) do it for you. With this ring, you can constantly be giving your recipient your love no matter how far apart you are.