10 Gifts For 'Riverdale' Fans That Will Put Some Jingle Jangle In Their Holidays

If you have a TV fanatic in your family or friend group, then chances are, they are hooked on Riverdale. The CW's dark, campy murder mystery adaptation of the Archie comic book series continues to be a fan-fave going into its fifth season, and the vast fandom makes it the perfect source for all the gift-giving ideas you're looking for this holiday season. When you're thinking about what to get your loved ones this Christmas, look no further than these awesome gifts for Riverdale fans that anyone who loves the show would kill for — just not, like, "Black Hood kill," I hope...

Riverdale has become such a popular show over the years, there's no shortage of cool, cute, and creative merch online that will help you show off your love for Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, Jughead Jones, and the rest of the townsfolk. And no, you don't have to be as rich as Cheryl Blossom to be able to afford all the sweet Riverdale swag out there — you just have to know where to look. That's where the below list comes in.

Whether you're looking to rock a Riverdale Vixens T-shirt like Cheryl or put on Jughead's iconic beanie for yourself, look no further than these fun and affordable Riverdale gift ideas:

1. Riverdale Bulldogs Hoodie

Show your Riverdale High pride by rocking a Bulldogs school hoodie, available from Prep Sportswear for $30. The site also has a bunch of other cool Riverdale Bulldogs memorabilia to choose from.

2. Southside Serpents Hoodie

Or maybe you connect more with the Southside gang than the Riverdale High preps. Rep the Southside Serpents with this hoodie fit for Jughead Jones himself, available from the official Warner Bros. shop.

3. Riverdale Vixens Shirt

Live out the full Cheryl Blossom fantasy with this T-shirt made specifically for Riverdale High's cheer squad, the Vixens. Hot Topic is selling them for $15.

4. Pop's Chock'Lit Shoppe Shirt

There's nowhere more iconic to Riverdale fans than Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead's favorite hangout, Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe. Get this tee in various colors from CafePress for under $20.

5. Riverdale iPhone Cases

Show your love for Riverdale every time you whip out your phone with one of the many cool iPhone cases available on Redbubble for around $25.

6. Jughead's Crown Beanie

Probably the most iconic items of clothing from Riverdale is the crown-shaped beanie Jughead is always wearing. You can get the cap for yourself or a friend on Amazon.

7. Serpent Ring

You can show your love for the Southside Serpents in style with this chic golden ring that pays tribute to the biker gang's mascot.

8. Riverdale Pilot Autographed Script

Do you know a hardcore Riverdale fan who might want a piece of the hit show? Etsy is selling copies of the series' pilot script autographed by stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, and Cole Sprouse.

9. Riverdale Pins

Show your Riverdale spirit with a literal badge of fandom honor. These pins available on Etsy feature a ton of fun designs based on different characters from the show.

10. Bughead Coffee Mug

Will you go down with this ship? The most popular relationship on Riverdale is definitely the tortured romance between Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper, which has been dubbed Bughead by diehard fans. If you or someone you know is a total Bughead stan, then this cute coffee mug is a must-have. You can also get the design on a wine tumbler.