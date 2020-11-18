A virtual Thanksgiving might not sound like the most exciting holiday, but what if you can bring your six best Friends into the mix with Zoom's background feature? Thanks to the show's Thursday night spot, the series has a Turkey Day episode from each of the show's 10 seasons, giving you plenty of ways to bring Rachel, Phoebe, Ross, Monica, Joey, and Chandler into your celebration. From Monica memorably rocking a raw turkey on her head to Brad Pitt playing Rachel Green's nemesis, these Friends Thanksgiving Zoom backgrounds will help you pivot to a virtual celebration with some iconic moments from the show.

In light of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) Thanksgiving coronavirus guidelines as of Nov. 11, the safest option to help stop the spread of COVID-19 is to hold an online celebration. However, you can still spend the holiday virtually hanging out with your fam while you're gobbling down turkey and pumpkin pie, and thanks to Zoom's virtual background feature, you can swap out your backdrop for a Thanksgiving scene from Friends.

To use the feature, simply head to Zoom Settings and tap on the tab for Virtual Backgrounds. From there, you can upload a high-res image depicting your favorite moment, and voila, you're ready to go. Thanksgiving 2020 isn't going on as planned, but you can take solace in this bit of wisdom from Chandler Bing in Season 1: "I know this isn't the kind of Thanksgiving that all of you all planned, but for me, this has been really great, you know, I think because it didn't involve divorce or projectile vomiting."

With that being said, here are 10 of the most iconic Thanksgiving scenes from the show to consider for your virtual dinner:

Season 1: Ep. 9 — "The One Where Underdog Got Away"

There's nothing more relatable than a Thanksgiving dinner that goes wrong, and this iconic scene from Friends where the group manages to pull things together after a series of mishaps is very fitting for a Zoom celebration in 2020.

Warner Bros.

Season 2: Ep. 8 — "The One With The List"

This might not be one of the most popular Friends Thanksgiving episodes as it mostly focuses on Ross and Rachel's relationship, but you can poke fun at your makeshift Turkey Day dinner with the scene where Phoebe proclaims "Oh, sweet Lord! This is what evil must taste like!"

Warner Bros.

Season 3: Ep. 9 — "The One With The Football"

Re-live the group's iconic football game and set the stage for any virtual Turkey Day games with a screenshot from this hilarious moment. Just don't forget to set the basting timer!

Warner Bros.

Season 4: Ep. 8 — "The One With Chandler In A Box"

Again not one of the more festive episodes, but this shot does have Monica in an eye patch, so there's that.

Warner Bros.

Season 5: Ep. 8 — "The One With All The Thanksgivings"

This episode might include one of the most iconic Friends Thanksgiving moments, namely when Monica has a turkey on her head.

Warner Bros.

Season 6: Ep. 9 — "The One Where Ross Got High"

Pay homage Rachel's hilarious beef trifle experiment during Season 6, which many fans claim is Friends' best Thanksgiving episode.

Warner Bros.

Season 7: Ep. 8 — "The One Where Chandler Doesn't Like Dogs"

Chandler might not like dogs, but pup lovers can bring some furry joy to their virtual celebration with a scene from this Season 7 episode.

Warner Bros.

Season 8: Ep. 9 — "The One With The Rumor"

No reference to Season 8's Thanksgiving episode would be complete without a nod to Brad Pitt, who was married to Jennifer Aniston at the time and played a Rachel Green-hating Will Colbert.

Warner Bros.

Season 9: Ep. 8 — "The One With Rachel's Other Sister"

While it takes until Season 6 to meet any of Rachel's sisters, the Season 9 episode where viewers are introduced to Rachel's sister Amy (played by Christina Applegate) might be one of the most iconic of the season due to their fight and breaking Monica's "good China" during Thanksgiving dinner.

Warner Bros.

Season 10: Ep. 8 — "The One With The Late Thanksgiving"

While you might not have to worry about showing up late to Thanksgiving during a virtual celebration, the scene with "the floating heads" who show up late to Monica's dinner is a classic.

Warner Bros.

These are just a few of the many iconic moment from Friends' Thanksgiving episodes, which gives you the perfect excuse to re-watch the entire series, which is currently streaming on HBO Max, for more Zoom material ahead of Turkey Day.