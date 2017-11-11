15 Thanksgiving 'Friends' Quotes For Instagram Captions This Turkey Day

Pretty much every TV show offers up some love for the holidays with fun Christmas or Halloween episodes each year, but Thanksgiving always seems to be looked over. At least, in every show but Friends. The iconic NBC sitcom made a point of giving us some of the most memorable Turkey Day moments ever, and it's still the best show to watch for hours on end with friends or family while you're full of stuffing and mashed potatoes. To get ready for all your Turkey Day Instagram captions, let's revisit the best Friends Thanksgiving quotes.

These memorable quotes from Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, Ross, Rachel, and Joey are sure to be a hit among all the Friends fans in your life this Thanksgiving... and if you've surrounded yourself with people with good taste, then chances are they're all Friends fans. There are 10 Friends Thanksgiving-themed episodes, which means there's no shortage of hilarity for the whole family. So unbutton your pants, put your napkin on your lap, pass the gravy, and give me your best turkey day smile. You won't have any problem captioning your holiday pics with these 15 caption ideas.

1. "I know this isn't the kind of Thanksgiving that all of you all planned, but for me, this has been really great, you know, I think because it didn't involve divorce or projectile vomiting."

2. "I'm very thankful that all of your Thanksgivings sucked."

"And hey, here's to a lousy Christmas."

"And a crappy New Year."

3. "Set another place for Thanksgiving. My entire family thinks I have VD."

4. "Oh, sweet Lord! This is what evil must taste like!"

5. "Okay guys, I have exactly 28 minutes before I have to baste again."

6. "The game is over? We eat now?"

Warner Bros.

7. "It wouldn't be Thanksgiving without a little emotional scarring."

8. "Oh. And I'm also thankful for thongs."

9. "Well, Judy, you did it. She's finally full."

10. "What is with everyone today? It's Thanksgiving, not truth day!"

11. "Turkeys are beautiful, intelligent animals." "No, they're not. They're ugly and stupid and delicious."

12. "Look at her holding those yams. Those are our two worst enemies, Ross: Rachel Green and complex carbohydrates."

13. "You can't have Thanksgiving without turkey. That's like Fourth of July without apple pie or Friday with no two pizzas."

Warner Bros.

14. "Everyone, we're using our fancy china, and it's very expensive, so please be careful. Just to be clear, comedy with the plates will not be well-received."

15. "Don't you put words in people's mouths. You put turkey in people's mouths."