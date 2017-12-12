10 Foods In Pantone's Color Of The Year You Need To Try For The 'Gram

Pantone's "Color of the Year" has been released and if you thought playing with your food was a problem before, it's about to get even more out of hand. Pretty colors and you can eat them? That's all too entertaining. And if you can get your hands on foods in Pantone's color of the year, you know you're going to have to show off those edible shades.

The color of the year is Ultra Violet and Yelp, our food hotline, decided to gather up some of the best purplish foods across the country following Pantone's announcement. Food seriously is a work of art, and these days we're constantly surprised with the random, fun concoctions that come out of the kitchen. The whole process of seeing enticing food, finding where you can snag it, and going is simple, but we are so incredibly here for it.

Think about it: The expectation for food has climaxed so much that there's an entire list of foods that pertain to one color. Either that's skill, evolution, or a mixture of both. It's a milestone to be able to eat these beautifully colored dishes, but not before we get a few shots to prove that we actually tried them. You likely won't have enough hashtags to describe a few of these foods that follow the theme of Pantone's color choice this year.

Lavender Gelato

This lavender gelato is so, so pretty. It likely tastes even more dreamy than it looks. Lavender is already known to relax the hell out of us and now we can eat it out of a cone? Heaven, is that you?

Galaxy Doughnuts

Who knew a doughnut could be out of this world, literally? That icing gives you all of the outer space feels and is totally Instagram-worthy. Take a box of these into the office and you are going to be everyone's favorite person to infinity and beyond.

Beet Burger

It's always nice to find a burger alternative if you're tired of the heaviness of beef. A beet burger is taking the idea of a veggie burger to a completely new level. Don't let the color deter you from a flavor your taste buds are likely to love.

Acai Bowl

Not only is an acai bowl so pretty to look at, it has some great health perks as well. In other words, you can have some peace of mind when you suddenly make it to the bottom of the bowl before you can even find a place to sit down. They're that yummy.

Macaroons

If purple macarons aren't social media worthy, then I really don't know what is. Macarons are addicting and because of how small they are, you lose count of how many "snaccidents" you have when indulging. They're the epitome of a finger food.

Purple Yam Dumplings

Where do I even begin with the magical wonders of a tasty dumpling? They may seem a little off-putting at first because they're floating around like those safety cones at the beach, but you'll be diving in once you get that first small taste. The fact that purple dumplings even exists is mind-boggling.

Pitaya Bowl

Fruit is one of the best things on the planet. It makes smoothie bowls so worthwhile and also super healthy. Pitaya alone might not look like it's even edible, but once it's blended in a decorative bowl, it's all downhill from there.

Ube Tarts

Purple yams have found their natural calling when it comes to ube tarts. That purple center looks like something out of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. This pastry looks so put together, you almost don't want take a bite and ruin its perfection. I said almost.

Purple Potato Pudding

Sweet potato pudding? Where was this when we were kids and our parents wanted us to have a healthier dessert? Either way, a pic of any purple potato pudding is sure to have people looking twice at your post and double-clicking.