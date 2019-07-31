You may have already heard, but Leo season is officially upon us — but what does that actually mean? Basically, from July 23 to Aug. 23, the sun will be in Leo and we will all feel its effects, like having a bit more creative vision, confidence, and even some cat-like swagger. Coming on the heels of Mercury in retrograde, it's very welcome. Of source, the sign that'll feel it most is Leo itself. Those born under the sign are going to be peak Leo, so it's the perfect opportunity to celebrate with date ideas for Leos partners that will make them feel extra special during their time of year.

To plan a perfect Leo outing, you need to think about what makes them happiest. The answer is attention — a lot of attention. Also activities to play to their strengths, like allowing them to take the lead, or that make them feel loved, like lavishing affection on them. Essentially, it's the perfect excuse to show your Leo love just how much you really do care about them and how you do see them as just the amazing person they really are. It also doesn't hurt that these date ideas are super fun for everyone. Not sure where to start? No worries, here are some Leo-friendly date ideas to get you started.

1. Hit up a karaoke night. Danil Nevsky/Stocksy Leos love to be the center of attention, and what better way to make them feel like the star they are than by putting them on stage with a mic in hand. If bars aren’t their scene, renting a karaoke room can be the perfect tete a tete opportunity, plus you’ll get serenaded a lot, if that's your thing.

2. Cooking lessons for two. Leos are natural leaders who don't mind showing off their skills. A cooking class is a fun way to let them do both. Plus, it can be very romantic and you get a tasty meal out of it to boot.

3. Poolside drinks. Maybe you’d prefer spending the day relaxing together. In that case, taking Leo for a little poolside date is perfect way to celebrate Leo season. It's glamorous, chill, and just the right opportunity for them to show of their new bathing suit.

4. Hit the town in style. Studio Firma/Stocksy Take your Leo on a date, and by that I mean a real date: One that requires you to dress up before hitting the town. Leo loves feeling like they are looking their best and chances are they have something special they have just been waiting for the right excuse to slip into. Make reservations in a nice restaurant with a view, or even grab tickets to the theater. Anything fancy and traditionally romantic will do.

5. A photoshoot date. Thanks to Leo's ruling heavenly body, the Sun, they really appreciate any date activity that makes them the center of attention. And is there any activity better for that then an impromptu photoshoot? Pick a destination relatively nearby that will make for a gorgeous backdrop for the images. That way, you get a super fun date and photos to remember the day forever.

6. A spa day. Leo loves to be spoiled and pampered, so why not make a date of it. If you have the budget, a spa day with massages and private time in the steam room will make your Leo purr. But you don't have to break the bank — to get a similar experience on a budget, go for a couples mani pedi.

7. Go dancing. Clique Images/Stocksy Leo never misses an opportunity to show off their moves, so a night out dancing will be a hit and make your Leo feel seen and appreciated.

8. Visit the zoo or go on an animal encounter. There's a good chance that your warm-hearted Leo has a soft spot animals and would love to get up close and personal with them. It also doesn’t hurt that both the zoo and animal encounters like feeding a giraffe or swimming with dolphins make for great photos for the ‘gram. In fact, you can easily combine this date with the photoshoot idea. Win-win.

9. Try a room escape together. Because Leos are natural leaders with excellent reasoning skills, a room escape makes for a fantastic date. Let them show off their ability to puzzle through the, well, puzzles, with you as their loyal sidekick.