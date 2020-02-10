The season of love is upon us, and there are so many different kinds loves to celebrate this Valentine's Day. Whether you are looking for a gift for a partner, friend, family member, yourself, or all the above, dainty jewelry gifts will make anyone's heart sing. Even if you associate the day with a certain amount of disappointment, loneliness, and cynicism, gift giving is a sublime way to combat any Valentine's Day blues threatening your day.

As a serial single lady, I always think of that Sex and the City quote Charlotte said in Season 4 episode 2: "Maybe our girlfriends are our soulmates." It's so un-Charlotte, but it's so true. So, I try to bring that ethos to Valentine's Day and focus on showing my love to my friends (and myself), and I know no better way to do that than with cute, little pieces of jewelry. Check out some perfect Valentine's Day jewelry below — all under $100 — and get ready to feel some love all day long.

Dainty Heart Necklace

Simple, classic, and elegant, a little heart-shaped necklace is the most spot-on Valentine's Day gift you could possibly give — and it's somehow never cliché. OK, maybe a little, but cliché isn't necessarily a bad thing. This Kate Spade heart necklace ($68, Macy's) is chic, simple, and understated as it rests gently on the chest.

An Icon Ring

If you're looking for a way to celebrate your commitment to yourself or to another person, a delicate ring is ideal, as a little detail on the ring can easily convey how you feel about yourself or a special someone. This Mejuri Tarot Star Ring ($50, Mejuri) has a wealth of meaning you can endow to your recipient. Its starlight design evokes the comfort and wonder of the night sky and says the wearer (be it you or your partner) shines bright. The tarot-inspired design also evokes feelings of fate and destiny sure to fill the wearer with confidence.

A Modern Heart Necklace

If your recipient loves both vintage and quirky styles, a simple heart necklace with a twist is a great way to say I love you in a unique way. Different colors or mixing metals morphs the classic motif into a more modern, unique style to celebrate what makes the recipient distinct. If you are shopping for someone who marches to the beat of their own drum, Adore Jewelry's Pavé Resin Heart Necklace ($42, Adore) is the perfect way to show you care. The polished grey resin and rose gold chain complement each other in a totally individual way.

A Locket

For a friend, lover, or family member, a locket is an intimate way to display your appreciation for your relationship, whether or not you include a picture. This locket from Gorjana ($65, Gorjana) is so dainty and delicate. Not to mention, the heart engraved on the inside of the locket is a sweet surprise to be discovered. No matter who you get this necklace for, they are sure to feel your love.

Beaded Bracelets

Beaded bracelets may sound a little camp-y, but there is nothing more personal than picking out the beads or letters that convey what your relationship means to you. The style doesn't feel as serious as a heart necklace or ring might, so it's an easy way to celebrate your best friendships. These BaubleBar Custom Pisa Beaded Bracelets ($30, BaubleBar) are a wonderful way to celebrate multiple friendships at once. If you want to match with your besties but don't want any of them to feel left out, grab a few. Don't forget to personalize each bracelet's message to commemorate your specific relationship.

A Long Distance Necklace

If you and your loved one don't live in the same state, there are plenty of ways to address that in your gift. Just because miles separate you, doesn't mean you don't carry each other close in heart. IvyByDesign's State necklaces ($29, Etsy), with the state your loved one lives in carved out in the middle, capture the feeling of being physically far from a person while remaining emotionally close. For any type of relationship, this necklace is a subtle yet comforting way to keep your long distance love near, even if you can't see each other as much as you'd like.

A Gold Ring

Definitely a more serious gift, a dainty, yet elegant gold ring can express how dedicated you are to whomever the recipient is. This Missoma Gold Radial Ring ($97, Missoma) is not only simple and beautiful, but it pairs easily with other rings. If the receiver is generally hard to shop for, the Radial ring can be a foundation to whole collection of little rings.

Heart Earrings

If you want just a little piece of jewelry to wear on the holiday, a simple pair of heart earrings are an easy way to show your support of Cupid. Alex and Ani's Color Infusion Heart Huggie Hoop Earrings ($58, Alex and Ani) are fun and cute for any occasion. They come in silver and gold, so you can get your preferred metal. The dangling heart will bounce around your ears all day, reminding you of all the love you carry.

Matching Necklaces

If there's one thing I miss from middle school, it's picking out a matching necklace set with my best friend at Claire's. But just because I'm an adult now, doesn't mean I can't indulge in some nostalgic friendship gifts. ShopBenji's The Boobs Friendship Necklace ($8, Etsy) captured my early '00s heart by memorializing two of the best TV friends (and step brothers) of my childhood in jewelry form. Say, "Hug me brother!" to your closest friend with this matching set — the only impending argument is who is who.

Diamond Earrings

If you do want to gift your loved one something flashy that isn't an engagement ring, diamond earrings are about as classy as it gets. They're also a timeless way of saying, "You're really special to me," without having to pop an important question right then and there. You'll be happy to know these gorgeous earrings from Zales ($59, Zales) are on sale right now, so you don't have to break the bank for your elegant moment.