10 Cute 'Hocus Pocus' Etsy Items That Every Basic Witch Needs This Fall

I've petitioned for fall to be called "Hocus Pocus season," because I don't know about you, but I believe the iconic movie defines this time of year. I basically have the film running on repeat from Oct. 1 through Halloween day. Call me a basic witch all you want, but when Max lights that black-flamed candle, I'm ready to cause amuck amuck amuck with the Sanderson Sisters. This movie has definitely cast a spell on me, and if you feel the same, you'll love all the cute Hocus Pocus Etsy items out there. In fact, it's time to start decorating for fall, so you might as well get in the spirit by adding some witchy additions to your space.

Etsy is a magical place where if you dream it, someone out there will make it for you. For instance, if I'm looking for my very own Winifred Sanderson book, there are a ton of replicas to choose from. There are also wine glasses for when you and your besties decide to have a girls' night in, watching Hocus Pocus for the millionth time. Just a simple Hocus Pocus search comes up with tons of results, but I've made it easy for you. If you're looking to witch it up this season, you'll love these 10 items. Now, let's ride into fall, because it's just a bunch of Hocus Pocus after all.

1 Sweater Weather Is The Perfect Time To Break Out This 'Hocus Pocus' Hoodie It's Hocus Pocus Time Witches Hoodie $21.99 Etsy The weather is starting to cool down, which means one thing: It's 'Hocus Pocus' time, witches. I don't know about you, but I can't wait to get cozy with my new favorite hoodie, and this 'Hocus Pocus'-inspired one could be it. Buy Now

2 Be A Basic Witch With This Sanderson Sister Mug Hocus Pocus Starbucks Travel Mug $41.67 Etsy Fall is Pumpkin Spice Latte season. You've missed your fave drink so much that you plan on drinking PSLs non-stop. Make each trip to the coffee shop extra special by bringing along your very own travel mug. This one looks just like the Starbucks logo, but with a witchy twist. Buy Now

3 Just Like Winifred, You'll Never Want To Part From This Book Hocus Pocus Inspired Book $33 Etsy The way Winifred Sanderson acts without her spell book is the same way I act when I've lost my phone. We cannot be apart, and you'll never want to part from this replica. Winnie used her book to cast spells, and you can use yours as a travel journal to remember all of your favorite fall memories to the pumpkin patch and apple orchard. Buy Now

4 Find Out Which Sanderson Sister You Are With This Candle Hocus Pocus 100 Percent Soy Wax Candle $10.39 Etsy Luckily, this is not the black-flamed candle, so you won't be worrying when you light this one. The surprise soy candle comes in a sweet and spicy scent of cedarwood, orange, and patchouli essential oils. The fun part is that as the candle melts down, it reveals one of three Sanderson sister colors to tell you which witch you truly are. Buy Now

5 Have Another Glorious Morning With This Glitter Tumbler Choose Your Glitter Hocus Pocus Tumbler $31.27 Etsy Oh, another glorious fall morning. You'll feel fab drinking your coffee out of this cute glitter tumbler. You also get to pick from a number of different color glitters. You could get purple for Sarah, red for Mary, or green for Winifred, or pick your very own witchy color. Buy Now

6 These Leggings Will Spice Up Your Yoga Routine Just a Bunch of Hocus Pocus Yoga Leggings $23 Etsy These leggings are perfect for your fall yoga retreat with your besties. They'll also look super cute with a cozy sweater when you're heading off to an early morning class, and feeling lazy AF. Pretty much, these leggings need to be added to our fall wardrobe ASAP. Buy Now

7 Welcome Friends With A Sanderson Sisters Doormat I Smell Children Doormat $36.90 Etsy Everyone who comes over will know how much you love 'Hocus Pocus' with this Sanderson Sister welcome mat. There are also a few other cute ones on Etsy that say things like, "It's just a bunch of Hocus Pocus" and, "Go away, we're watching Hocus Pocus." Buy Now

8 You'll Be Saying "Cheers, Witches" With These Wine Glasses Hocus Pocus Wine Glass Set $30 Etsy I plan on spending a few fall nights in with my witches watching my fave Halloween movie. Make it a night with a glass of wine, if you're 21 or over. Thanks to these glasses, each one of your friends can decide on who's more of the Mary, Sarah, and Winifred in your clique. Buy Now

9 These Enamel Pins Will Look Adorable On Your Denim Jacket Hocus Pocus Pins $20 Etsy As soon as the temperature drops, your denim jacket will likely be your go-to fashion statement. Jazz it up with some enamel pins. For the Halloween season, these Sanderson Sisters will make the perfect addition. Buy Now