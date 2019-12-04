Relationships don't always last forever, but tattoos certainly do. If you and bae can't wait to seal your love with some matching ink, there are so many creative ways to commemorate your 'ship. But going all in and getting each other's names or initials might be risky if the relationship doesn't go the distance. Luckily, whether you want a bold design or something a bit more subtle, there are plenty of couples tattoos that don’t have initials you can base yours off of. Naturally, there will always be naysayers who can't get behind the idea of having matching tattoos with a partner. But if you and your SO are both on board, follow your bliss.

Thankfully, couples tattoos aren't limited to just hearts or the date of your anniversary in Roman numerals. Any shared memory, hobby, or passion can be transformed into a cool design that'll always make you think of your partner. As with any tattoo, the most important step is finding a tattoo artist whose work you're both excited about, and doing plenty of research. Your tattoo artist should be working at a credible shop that follows the proper health and safety regulations. Also, it's important that you and your partner can decide on a design you both love. It'll be on your body forever! Depending on how complex your tattoo idea is, it might take some ongoing discussion between you and the artist to fine-tune the final design, and that's OK. Here are some fun design ideas inspired by couples tattoos done right.

1. Something To Commemorate Your First Date. These little Ferris wheels are a great example of a minimalist design done well. Maybe it's a nod to the location of their first date or kiss.

2. Something That Pays Homage To A Character You Both Love. If you and bae your partner share a love for the same character, movie, song, or superhero, this can also be incorporated into a sweet tattoo.

3. A Symbol That Reflects Your Connection. These baby lightning bolts are too cute. Even though they're in a prominent spot, they can be easily covered by the strap of a watch for work environments that might not be tattoo-friendly.

4. A Classic Motif With A Twist. If you want to incorporate traditional elements into your tattoo design, adding a second meaning makes it unique.

5. Something In A Meaningful Spot. These ring finger dots are as subtle as it gets, but their placement gives them added significance.

6. Reminders Of The Promises You've Made. Meaningful words or phrases you and your partner have exchanged are also a good route to take. For all the Harry Potter fans out there, these elegantly penned "always" tattoos are the perfect nod to the series.

7. Two Elements That Interact In A Clever Way. This hoop and basketball design shows how effective the interaction between two totally different tattoos can be.

8. Something With Complementray Symbols. These tattoos are another great example of how you can use different designs to complement each other. The sentimentality of sharing ink still rings true, and these tattoos can easily stand on their own post-breakup.

9. Designs That Are Similar Enough, But Still Different. If you want the focus of your tattoos to be the same, but are open to small details that differ, consider something like this (or the more traditional yin-yang symbol).