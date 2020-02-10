Even if celebrating consumer-driven holidays isn't your usual MO, there's no denying that Valentine's Day is a great opportunity to make your partner feel loved and appreciated. However, planning a romantic evening out on the down or whisking your SO away to a posh hotel for the weekend can get very pricey. Fortunately, there are plenty of cheap and unique date ideas for Valentine's Day that won't put you in debt. According to Psychology Today, V-Day can be the perfect chance to reinvigorate the romance in your relationship.

"Many couples look forward to Valentine’s Day as an opportunity to rekindle the romance and renew their love and lovemaking; or, more simply, to enjoy a day set aside for reminding each other how much they love being together," wrote Grant H. Brenner, MD, relationship expert, and co-author of Irrelationship. Although it's easy to feel like you have to fork over some serious money to impress your partner, the truth is that you can also make their heart skip a beat on a budget. That said, it's important to make sure that you go the extra mile to make sure your date is something that will appeal to your partner's interests. Here are seven inexpensive date ideas that will surprise your SO.

1. A Romantic Scavenger Hunt If you're looking for a fun way to surprise your partner on V-Day without breaking the bank, a romantic scavenger hunt is a solid choice. Just be sure to plan the locations of each clue well in advance, and consider making your place the last stop so you can conclude the surprise with a candle-lit dinner in.

2. An Aquarium Visit If you're looking for an activity with the perfect atmosphere, a trip to the aquarium won't disappoint. The beautiful underwater landscapes will make for an utterly dreamy backdrop. Plus, there are plenty of private nooks and crannies that are perfect for a quick kiss.

3. A Dance Class I can't think of a better way to get those romantic juices flowing than getting sweaty and sensual on the dance floor. A sexy salsa class is the perfect date for couples who aren't afraid to get their grind on.

4. Ice Skating For all the hopeless romantics out there, this one's for you. Spending V-Day on the ice with your SO can definitely set the stage for some serious romance.

5. A Staycation The good news is that you don't have to shell out hundreds of dollars to enjoy a romantic weekend with your partner. Instead, consider adding some romantic touches to your home like candles, rose petals, and decorations to set the mood. Surprising your partner with dinner, exchanging massages, and watching a movie is the perfect way to spend a casual V-Day evening.

6. A Spa Night Similar to a staycation, an at-home spa night can be a great way to reconnect with your partner without splurging. Consider gift your SO a comfy robe, and spend the night pampering each other with foot massages, face masks, and a steamy bath.

7. A Bonfire Shutterstock Cuddling up next to a campfire is another romantic date idea that will surely impress. Just don't forget to bring plenty of blankets, warm beverages, and s' mores for a perfect night under the stars.

8. A BYOB Painting Class If your SO is the creative type, chances are they will love the idea of taking a BYOB painting class. Why spend all your money on drinks at an overpriced bar when you could crack open your favorite bottle of wine from home while creating your very own masterpieces?

9. A Hike Sporty couples may want to consider planning their love day around an outdoor activity. A hike is a fun and free way to take in some beautiful scenery. If you're looking to score some extra points, pack a picnic for you both to enjoy at the end of the trek.