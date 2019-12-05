10 Celebrity TikTok Accounts You Need To Follow ASAP

Some love it. Some hate it. Some call it “the new Vine.” Wherever you stand, you can’t deny TikTok has taken over the internet. It awarded the social media word with things like e-boys, VSCO girls, a myriad of hashtag challenges, and lip syncing videos. While Gen-Z may be TikTok’s primary demographic, they aren’t the only devotees of the video-sharing app. Many Hollywood stars are here for it, too. And some of these celebrity TikTok accounts are so good, they easily rival any expert member of Gen-Z.

TikTok first launched in September 2016. And in September 2018, it became the most downloaded app of the month, surpassing Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Snapchat. Its basic premise is not dissimilar to previously popular video platform Vine: It allows users to create and share short videos. The content varies, from pranks to mini dance-routines and the aforementioned lip syncing clips, which seem to reign over everything else. Some have even started using TikTok as a coping mechanism following scary life accidents. But celebrities mostly use it to promote their upcoming (or ongoing) projects, enter into hashtag challenges, or just to give fans a glimpse of their personal lives via cute baby videos or workout montages.

1. Cardi B JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images What’s more iconic than a video on an iconic female rapper lip-synching to her own iconic song? Maybe a video of her challenging her own fiancé to a rap battle. Cardi B will provide you that, in addition to videos of her daughter and street performers dancing to her tunes. Here's where to follow Cardi B on TikTok

2. The Jonas Brothers Steven Ferdman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you didn’t manage to snag tickets to the boy band's Happiness Begins tour, then settle for watching funny clips from their concerts and behind-the-scenes moments from the tour. You can watch clips of Joe hugging a male mannequin or Nick leaving Joe’s high-five request hanging right on the stage. Here's where to follow The Jonas Brothers on TikTok

3. 5 Seconds Of Summer David Parry - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Here's another boy band – this time, one from Australia – that's totally worth a follow. Who knew a short montage of the 5SOS members failing to pronounce Louisville could be the difference between a grim and a great day? Here's where to follow 5 Seconds Of Summer on TikTok

4. Post Malone Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images If you’ve ever wanted to see the rapper rocking out to Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel like A Woman,” then drop what you’re doing and follow Post Malone on TikTok. You certainly won't regret it.

5. Liza Koshy Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images She was good at Vine and she’s great at its descendant. Koshy does splits in red lipstick, dances to Cardi B, and rides a mechanical bull while wearing a robe and a sheet mask – and that’s just from Fall 2019. Here's where to follow Liza Koshy on TikTok

6. Britney Spears Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Her iconic singles like "Oops, I Did It Again," and "Toxic" have been used as soundtracks to countless TikTok videos. Sadly, Spears' own TikToks are not on that list. The former pop princess doesn't use the platform to sing along to her own classics, but if you want some inspiring workout and self-care content, then go follow Britney, b*tch.

7. Meghan Trainor Peter Byrne - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images The singer will remind you how talented she is with all the videos of vocal warm-ups and sing-alongs she shares. That and, oh, she's hilarious, too. Definitely worth the follow. Here's where to follow Meghan Trainor on TikTok

8. Trisha Paytas Barcroft Media/Barcroft Media/Getty Images She has over five million subscribers on YouTube for a reason. The ever-entertaining social media personality favors lip syncing to songs, movies, and even Cardi B’s awards show acceptance speeches. Here's where to follow Trisha Paytas on TikTok

9. Kesha Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Admit it, you had a brief moment a couple of years back, when you though the "TikTok" everyone was talking about referred to Kesha's breakout song from 2011. If for nothing else, then follow the singer just to pay homage to the OG "Tik Tok." Here's where to follow Kesha on TikTok