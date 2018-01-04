Elite Daily
10 Body Positive Fitness Instagram Accounts To Follow For More Self Love In 2018

With the arrival of the new year, discussions of diet culture and unrealistic beauty standards are at an all-time high right now, and it can be easy to get down on yourself and feel overwhelmed. While there is, admittedly, a ton of BS to trudge through on Instagram, the platform can still be an incredible tool to help boost your confidence and make you feel like the goddess that you truly are. Once your social media feed is filled to the brim with body-positive Instagram accounts, and you've unfollowed all the toxic nonsense, you'll be ready to kick off your 2018 feeling your absolute best.

Being able to love your body unconditionally is a journey that everyone is pursuing together, and it's rarely ever an easy one. So many social media accounts send the wrong message to their followers, posting snapshots of only the most picture-perfect moments, and never portraying, well, real life.

Thankfully, there are a few diamonds in the rough that will inspire you to celebrate every single part of your beautiful self, without even a single stroke of fancy re-touching. These 10 women accept and love the sh*t out of themselves, and at the same time, they're down to get real AF with you when they're not feeling their best, because we all go through those moments. Add these accounts to your Instagram feed in 2018 for all the body-positive vibes you've been looking for.

1Megan Jayne Crabbe

It's practically impossible not to feel an automatic boost in your mood when you look at Megan Jayne Crabbe of @bodyposipanda, because her radiant smile and her #DONTHATETHESHAKE videos are legit contagious, in the best way possible.

In one of her most recent Instagram captions, she wrote,

Best new year's resolution goals ever, amirite?

2Jessamyn Stanley

mynameisjessamyn on Instagram

Jessamyn Stanley, @mynameisjessamyn on Instagram, never fails to inspire me to get on my yoga mat every morning and love the sh*t out of myself.

When she was on vacation in Indonesia, she wrote an Instagram caption that was basically as real as it gets:

*Slow clap.*

3Milly Smith

selfloveclubb on Instagram

Milly Smith is a body-lovin' mama that does it all, from raising mental health awareness to bashing diet culture.

In the caption of the Instagram photo above, she wrote,

Milly, why aren't we best friends yet?

4Summers VonHesse

socalsummers on Instagram

Summers VonHesse inspires her followers to love the skin they're in, perfectionist standards be damned.

She kept it short and sweet, but still powerful AF, in one of her recent Insta captions:

Amen, girl.

5Emily Skye

emilyskyefit on Instagram

Emily Skye is an Australian fitness influencer, but she's also a brand new mom who's been keeping her postpartum journey incredibly raw and candid, showing everyone that fitness doesn't always come first, even when it's your job.

In the above Instagram photo, she wrote in the caption,

Let Skye's words remind you that your fitness journey is a marathon, not a sprint, my friends.

6Cinta Tort Cartró

zinteta on Instagram

This Barcelona-based artist will have you swooning over her awe-inspiring, body-positive creations, including everything from rainbow stretch marks to watercolor period stains.

All of Cartró's captions are in Spanish, but her artwork speaks for itself, and this badass woman fill your feed with colorful self-compassion.

7Dana Falsetti

nolatrees on Instagram

Dana Falsetti is a writer, speaker, and yoga teacher who goes by the handle @nolatrees on Instagram.

Let me tell you, this woman is pretty much as authentic as it gets. Here's what she had to say about diet-based new year's resolutions in a recent caption:

Yes, yes, and more yes.

8Kali Kushner

myfacestory on Instagram

Kali Kushner, @myfacestory on Instagram, reminds us all how many people struggle with cystic acne, and how often it's edited away on social media, leaving people to feel ashamed, anxious, and unworthy about their own skin.

In one of her many uplifting Instagram captions, Kushner wrote,

Being your own lighthouse definitely like a kickass goal for 2018 to me.

9Emily Bador

darth_bador on Instagram

Emily Bador, who goes by her handle @darth_bador on Instagram, celebrates body hair, soft tummies, and mental health awareness throughout her entire social feed.

Below one of her many body-positive photos, Bador reminded us all why it's so worth it to take time to appreciate the little things in life:

10Morgan Mikenas

i_am_morgie on Instagram

Morgan Mikenas spreads love and body-positive vibes throughout her entire feed, but especially in the caption under the above Instagram photo:

Repeat after me: Self-love is the goal for 2018, and every single year that follows.