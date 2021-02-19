10 Birthday Date Ideas For Air Signs That’ll Totally Blow Them Away

The air signs of the zodiac — Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius — are known for their quick minds and curiosity. They're proud of their individuality and unique ways of seeing the world. These are independent spirits who need space to let their minds run wild. They also have their own distinctive views on romance. The more traditional, mushy stuff doesn't make their hearts beat faster; they find it a little too quaint. To speak to their hearts, you need to start with their minds, so when considering birthday date ideas for air signs, the key is to pick activities that'll spark their curiosity and challenge them intellectually.

Being inquisitive and uber-social air signs, many of their favorite activities haven't been doable for the last year, so there's a good chance they're raring to both see and try something new. That said, if you want to make their big day feel as special as they are, then think about ways that you can incorporate newness into the celebration. These can be safe ways to be out in the world, or ways to bring the world to them in the comfort of their own home. With a little creative thinking, it's pretty incredible how fun and unique you can make their birthday — and your air sign date will be so grateful for your efforts. Need some ideas to help get those creative juices flowing? No worries. Here's some inspiration to get you started so you can blow them away on their birthday.

Go Randonauting.

If air signs had an official app, it might be Randonautica. If you're not familiar with it, it's an app that uses a quantum random number generator to select a point of destination for you to explore. The idea is to get off the beaten path and go discover a place you never would've otherwise. The air of mystery around the exploration and randomness all will appeal to an inquisitive air sign.

Take a mixology class.

Air signs love to learn new things and, particularly in the case of Libra, they have a taste for the finer things (thanks to that sign's connection to Venus, the planet associated with beauty and aesthetics). An online mixology class offers them a chance to have fun learning a new skill and enjoying a tasty birthday cocktail (or two) in the process.

Go for a walk in a botanical garden.

Air signs love to get out and connect with nature, so a stroll through a botanical garden is a beautiful way to spend an afternoon, taking in the sights, sounds, and smells. You'll get bonus points if there's a place to sit down and have a private bite while you take in the beautiful surroundings together.

Attend a virtual comedy show.

Air signs are known for their quick wit and killer sense of humor. They love to laugh, and while hitting the local comedy club may be off the list of safe activities this year, many of the best comics are fortunately doing their thing virtually. Keep an eye on their favorite comics' social media to find out upcoming dates or check out sites like RushTix to see what comedy shows are coming up.

Go on a weekend getaway.

One of the best gifts you can give an air sign is a change of scenery, so find somewhere a little off the beaten path to spend the weekend together. Get out and hike if the weather permits, or find a place with a hot tub and a view and just soak in your surroundings — literally. The key is just to shake things up to make their birthday memorable.

Go on a strange landmark road trip.

Road trips are a great way to get your air sign out of the house for their birthday and to do so safely with thoughtful planning. The way to make it special, especially for an unconventional sign like Aquarius, is to plot out an adventure that will take you to all the various strange and unique landmarks you might not even realize are around you. Sites like Roadside America or Atlas Obscura are great places to start.

Get weird with a virtual tour.

If you can't get out into the world, bring the weird to your air sign with virtual tours that are a bit more, ahem, nontraditional. Check out tours of The Mutter Museum in Philadelphia, Pitt Rivers Museum at Oxford, or go for a virtual stroll through the ghost towns in Nevada. If your air sign date likes things a little on the creepy side, consider a virtual tour of the Paris Catacombs or Centralia, Penn., which is a town that rests atop burning underground fires. Gemini in particular should get a kick out of any of these.

Throw a karaoke night.

One of the best things about air signs is that they don't take themselves too seriously. They love to be silly, laugh, and aren't afraid to put themselves out there. That's why a karaoke night with them, particularly Gemini, is just so fun. If it's just the two of you at home, all you need is a karaoke mic and access to YouTube, which has plenty of vocal-free versions of songs you can sing along to. If you want to make it a group activity, however, Zome and Watch2Gether, which syncs up everyone’s feed, can make it possible to throw a karaoke birthday party from home.

Take a virtual museum tour.

There really is a museum for every interest out there, so there are sure to be a handful that spark your air sign’s curiosity. What makes this ideal for a birthday date is that so many of them now offer virtual tours. For Libra, who's drawn to beauty, an art museum might speak to their heart. You can check out the work of surrealist artist Salvador Dalí at the Dalí Theatre-Museum, explore the classics at the Louvre in Paris, or go modern with the MoMA in New York. For Aquarius, though, you may want to consider natural history or science museums like the American Museum of Natural History in New York or the London Science Museum.

Hunt for UFOs.

Air signs, particularly Aquarius, have a very active imagination. As such, they tend to be drawn to sci-fi as the genre encourages their exploratory thinking. As a result, a night spent stargazing may be a fun and romantic birthday activity, but add some rented night vision goggles that will enable them to see even more of the night sky in greater detail — perhaps even some objects of the, ahem, unidentified flying nature — and you have the makings of an epic birthday to remember.

Air signs tend to love celebrating their birthdays because it's a chance to be around the people they love or try new things, so don't miss the opportunity to make their birthday date special one. With any of these ideas, you'll also be giving the gift a new and beautiful memory in the process.