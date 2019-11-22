Black Friday is an exciting yet chaotic tradition that many eager shoppers look forward to this time of year. It's the best time for bargains, and if you're organized and in the know, you can score some pretty awesome deals on items you have on your shopping list. For the avid traveler, the person with major wanderlust, or someone who's simply looking to travel more in the new year, the best Black Friday travel sales for 2019 will make you cry tears of joy.

It's no secret that traveling can get pretty expensive. From booking flights and hotels, to spending money on food and souvenirs when you're exploring your destination, traveling may make you feel like your wallet is in sad shape. Any chance you're able to save a little bit on the trip of your dreams can take some weight off of your shoulders. Lucky for you, hotels, tour providers, and other travel companies are making it easy for you to plan out the vacay of a lifetime with their Black Friday deals.

These destinations range from New England to the Caribbean, from Los Angeles to South America. You're sure to find a vacation spot that suits your travel style — and better yet, your wallet won't cringe.

1. The Whitney Hotel — Boston, Massachusetts James Baigrie/The Whitney Hotel If a trip to Beantown is on your wishlist, you should book your stay at The Whitney Hotel. It's located in Beacon Hill, one of the city's most iconic neighborhoods, and is within easy walking or public transportation distance from pretty much everything you could possibly want to see. Their sale starts on Nov. 22, 2019 and goes until Dec. 5, 2019 at midnight. It offers up to 40% off stays through Sept. 2020. You can book your stay on their website, or call (888) 673-3650.

2. Trafalgar If a guided tour sounds like your ideal vacation, Trafalgar offers tours all around the world. According to their "who we are" page, they're "the world's most awarded travel brand." This Black Friday, you can get up to 20% off on over 40 select trips worldwide. Just visit their website between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2, 2019 to find out what trips are being offered under this deal.

3. The Condado Vanderbilt Hotel — San Juan, Puerto Rico For a beautiful Caribbean getaway, Puerto Rico is an ideal spot to head to. This Black Friday, Condado Vanderbilt in San Juan is offering 19% off suites for a minimum two-night stay (rates depend on availability). You'll also receive a $100 hotel credit with your suite booking, as well as 19% off the Chef Tasting Menu at the hotel's 1919 Restaurant. You can book your stay for anytime between Jan. 3 and Dec. 1, 2020 on their website.

4. L'Auberge de Sedona — Sedona, Arizona Courtesy of L’Auberge de Sedona Sedona is a beautiful spot for you to unplug and unwind, and L'Auberge de Sedona will give you just that. This lavish resort lies next to Oak Creek for beautiful desert-meets-river views. Between Nov. 22 and 30, 2019, you can book stays for Nov. 22, 2019 through Dec. 21, 2020 for 30% off the best rates that are available. Plus, you can score a daily resort credit of at least $75. Book your stay on their website.

5. Atlantis, The Palm Dubai — Dubai, United Arab Emirates If Dubai has always been on your travel bucket list, make this Black Friday your opportunity to book your trip there, all thanks to the Atlantis. This incredible resort is located on Dubai's iconic Palm Jumeirah, and it'll score you some pretty epic Instagram pics. You can book between Nov. 29 and Dec. 3, 2019 for stays in rooms or suites until Sept. 30, 2020 for up to 35% off. Included in your reservation is also admission into the Aquaventure Waterpark and the Lost Chambers Aquarium.

6. Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises And New York Water Taxi Are you heading to The Big Apple? Consider exploring the city via Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises and New York Water Taxi. Both companies offer stunning views of the iconic NYC skyline. You can receive 50% off your booking with either company if you buy your tickets between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3, 2019. Circle Line's discount applies to their classic itineraries, while New York Water Taxi's can be used on All-Day Access Passes and 2-Day Access Passes. For both, make sure you use the code CYBER19 at checkout.

7. The Hollywood Roosevelt — Los Angeles, California The Hollywood Roosevelt The Hollywood Roosevelt is a beautiful place to soak up the sun, enjoy the palm trees, and sip lavish cocktails. In honor of Black Friday, this hotel is offering 50% off Tower Suites and Cabana Rooms, as long as you book on Thanksgiving, Black Friday, or Cyber Monday for travel dates from Nov. 28, 2019 to June 30, 2020. Book via this link and use the code CYBERDEAL for your discount.

8. Entre Cielos Wine Hotel + Spa — Mendoza, Argentina What could be better than a relaxing, wine-fueled getaway? Entre Cielos Wine Hotel + Spa in Mendoza, Argentina allows you to experience Argentinian wines in a gorgeous setting. Plus, you can unwind at their spa when you're done sipping. If you book on their website between Nov. 29 and Dec. 1, 2019 for travel dates between May 1 and Oct. 9, 2020, you'll receive 40% off your room rate (no room restrictions apply). The early bird breakfast is included in your room fee as well. Just be sure to book at least two nights — otherwise, the discount won't apply.

9. King Charles Inn — Charleston, South Carolina King Charles Inn Charleston is a wonderful place for a city getaway, and booking a stay at the King Charles Inn will be the cherry on top of a perfect trip. The hotel is centrally located so you can enjoy everything Charleston has to offer, from shopping, to dining, to rooftop bars, and everything in between. For their Black Friday deal, King Charles Inn is offering 35% off on stays booked through Feb. 11, 2020, and 25% off stays booked through the end of 2020. Take advantage of the deal by booking on their website.