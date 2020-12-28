Ariana Grande has known her share of heartbreak. She's loved and lost time and time again, which is so relatable, but she's also had to do it in the public eye, which must be incredibly difficult. It's no surprise then that Ariana knows her way around a good breakup song that speaks to the challenges of letting go of someone you love. While songs like "Best Mistake" and "No Tears Left To Cry" may hit hard, sometimes the best Ariana Grande songs to listen to after a breakup aren't the ones about grieving the end of a relationship and lost love, but the bangers that're all about healing, moving on, or just straight up feeling yourself.

Sure, a breakup song can help you process your feelings and cry it all out, but you need tracks that are going to meet you where you're at. And if you're ready to say "Thank U, Next" to that phase, then the breakup song you need is going to be a little different. Because, let's be honest, the best part of a relationship ending is when you're ready to get your groove back, and Grande is pretty much the soundtrack you need for those moments.

Ready to embrace the power and pleasure of your single self? Here are the Ari songs to play on repeat.

1. “7 Rings” by Ariana Grande Breakups might be painful, but they come with major benefits like freedom and the opportunity to be your best single self. Ariana gets it. Been through some bad shit, I should be a sad bitch / Who woulda thought it'd turn me to a savage? / Rather be tied up with calls and not strings / Write my own checks like I write what I sing, yeah (yeah)

2. “The Light Is Coming” by Ariana Grande featuring Nicki Minaj You know that feeling of finding that light at the end of a dark tunnel, when you’ve been with the wrong one? Yep, this is the track for that moment. Let the healing and moving on begin. Give you a box of chances, every time you blow it all (blow it all) / As if it was shade, you would just throw it all (throw it all) / It's like you're trying not to glow at all (glow at all) / Know-it-all (know-it-all) / The light is coming to give back / Everything the darkness stole, stole, st-st-stole

3. “Bang Bang” by Jessie J, Ariana Grande, and Nicki Minaj Ready to get back out there? It starts with feeling yourself and your power, and the right hype song like “Bang Bang” can help with that. She might'a let you hold her hand in school / But I'ma show you how to graduate / No, I don't need to hear you talk the talk / Just come and show me what your momma gave ya (Oh, yeah) / I heard you've got a very big (Shh) / Mouth but don't say a thing / See anybody could be good to you / You need a bad girl to blow your mind

4. “Bloodline” by Ariana Grande This song's the equivalent of brushing your hands clean of an ex, even the ones that can feel hard to shake. Don't want you in my bloodline, yeah / Just wanna have a good time, yeah / And no need to apologize, no / But you gon' have to let this shit go / Don't want you in my bloodline, yeah / Not tryna make you all mine, yeah

5. “Get On Your Knees” by Nicki Minaj, Featuring Ariana Grande One of the best things about being single is getting to reset your own rules and embrace your own desires — in and out of the bedroom. I don't need a dozen roses / You ain't gotta wine and dine me, no / I don't need a pretty poet / Ooh, gettin' all emotional / You gotta beg for it, beg for it / I wanna see you lookin' up / Baby I'ma need you to beg

6. “Better Off” by Ariana Grande It's so much better to be on your own than with the wrong one, even though it might not always feel that way. This works both as a song to help you embrace your singledom and as a personal mantra for those tough moments after a breakup when you just need to remind yourself that you’ve made the right choice. I'm better off without 'em / I’m better off being a wild one / On the road a lot, had to keep it a thousand / So that I'm better off not being around ya'

7. “Successful” by Ariana Grande Sometimes the best breakup songs have nothing to do with love, but are just about embracing your successful self, however you personally define it. Yeah, it feels so good to be so young / And have this fun and be successful, yeah / I’m so successful, yeah / And, girl, you too, you are so young / And beautiful and so successful, oh, whoa, yeah / I'm so successful

8. “God Is A Woman” by Ariana Grande I mean, she is. But seriously, this self-love anthem is post-breakup-confidence goals. You, you love it how I move you / You love it how I touch you / My one, when all is said and done / You'll believe God is a woman

9. “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande Putting yourself back out there after a breakup can feel, well, dangerous. Your heart has been hurt but, when you're ready, the risk can be worth the reward. Nothing to prove and / I’m bulletproof and / Know what I'm doing / The way we're movin' like introducing / Us to a new thing / I wanna savor, save it for later / The taste, the flavor, 'cause I'm a taker / ‘Cause I'm a giver, it's only nature / I live for danger