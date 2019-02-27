You don't need to visit your local mall or drugstore to restock your mascara or find your new favorite serum. In fact, you don't even have to leave your couch at all. (Netflix and Seamless have your name all over them.) Amazon beauty products are seriously good and seriously varied, meaning anything you need is literally just a few clicks of your mouse away. No, you won't be sacrificing quality and yes, you'll be saving yourself a lot of time and effort. What's more, you'll find ace picks within every category for under $20, so you'll also be giving your wallet a break. It's a total win-win!

I picked 10 of the most loved beauty products on Amazon that are actually exciting to buy (no razors or run-of-the-mill body lotion included, here) and each boast a ranking of four stars and above. From makeup tools and an eyeshadow palette to a celebrity-approved acne busting mask and Vitamin C facial serum, the picks are varied and incredibly covetable. If you're looking for something specific, simply customize your search parameters within Amazon and watch tons of great product options appear before your eyes.

Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara Plus Lash Primer, $14

It's seriously freaky how many chemicals we will apply directly by our eye as part of our makeup. This two-in-one primer and mascara is formulated without Parabens, Paraffin's, Silicones, Sodium Lauryl Sulfates, Petrolatum, Mineral Oil, or Synthetic fragrances, meaning it'll give you some peace of mind while you apply. Plus, it promises to lengthen, volumize, and define.

Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay $11

Celebrities with the likes of Lily Reinhart swear by this clay face mask when it comes to stopping breakouts in their tracks. And at $11, it's a treatment I'm more than willing to try.

Herban Essentials Oil Towelettes $16

Naturally antibacterial and antiseptic, these essential oil towelettes are perfect for frequent travelers and hot summer days. A few quick swipes will leave you feeling refreshed and smelling great—this pack contains five, in lavender, peppermint, lemon, orange, and eucalyptus.

NYX Ultimate Shadow Palette $13

16 creamy shadows in both metallic and matte finishes for $13? It doesn't get better than that. Consider your warm and neutral makeup looks covered.

BS-MALL Makeup Brushes $8

10 makeup brushes for $8?! Need I even say more? Time to throw out your old grimy set and replace them with this fresh set.

TruSkin Naturals Vitamin C Serum For Face $20

Formulated with Vitamin C as well as Botanical Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E, this antioxidant serum is meant to help brighten and even skin while also helping to protect against free radicals.

Milani Baked Blush $7

This gorgeous peachy blush helps to shape, contour, and highlight, and will give you an unbeatable all-day glow.

Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm $8

Jack Black is one of the top purveyor of men's grooming supplies, so you know their lip balm is going to be good. Buy a few of these mint-scented tubes and throw one in each of your bags.

NYX Setting Spray $8.50

Get a professional grade beauty look with the help of this setting spray, which is lightweight, boasts a matte finish, and will stay all day.

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion $17

This has been my go-to spot treatment for stubborn pimples for years because it really, really works. Formulated with salicylic acid, sulfur, and zinc oxide, it will begin to dry out your breakout overnight.