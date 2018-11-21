Black Friday is fast approaching, and so are the holidays, which means you're bound to need some stress relief. If you're nodding your head in agreement, then I have good — no, great — news for you. To take the pressure off, and maybe so you can get off, I've rounded up the best Black Friday sex toy sales happening this week. When it comes to gifting yourself this holiday season, why not get something that keeps on giving? If you know what I mean.

The great thing about sex toys and sex accessories is that you can always find new ways to incorporate them into your sex life. For instance, if you have a New Year's resolution to make more time for yourself, picking up a waterproof vibrator to keep in your shower could help you do just that. And, with the sales I've listed below, you could even get a free Aquatic G Vibe with a purchase of $69 (nice) or more at sex toy store Babeland. Just like orgasms, you don't have to stop with just one. There's a whole list below featuring different deals on condoms, lube, vibrators, and accessories, including sex toy company Unbound's nipple and clit clamp.

Have I caught your attention yet? If not, the following ways to save on sex toys this Black Friday just might!

Babeland babeland Sex toy store Babeland has both online and in-store deals happening this Black Friday. The following deals can be combined, so if you spend $100 you will also receive the free Aquatic G Vibe. Check out the details of their sale below. From Nov. 20 to Nov. 22 , customers will receive $20 off purchases of $100 or more.

customers will receive $20 off purchases of $100 or more. Customers will also receive a Free Aquatic G Vibe with purchases of $69 or more.

From Nov. 23 to Nov. 26 there will be a site-wide Black Friday sale of 20 percent off.

Calexotics Calexotics The online marketplace for sex toys, Calexotics, is having an exciting Black Friday sale from Nov. 23 through Nov. 26. Calexotics sells teasers, luxury products, lubricants, vibrators, and more! By using the coupon code Wow50, customers will receive 50 percent off everything except clearance items.

Dame Products Dame Dame Products has line of well-engineered sex toys designed to heighten intimacy and empower the sexual experience of women. Their sales will happen on Black Friday and Cyber Monday with deals that increase with your purchase amount. Free socks with purchase over $50.

10 percent off orders over $100.

15 percent off orders over $200.

20 percent off over $300.

Bundles will be discounted from 15 to 20 percent. (They are not included with any other discounts.)

10 percent of your purchase goes to RAINN, the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization on Giving Tuesday.

Lelo Lelo, an internationally leading pleasure brand, is having a sale on up to 39 devices, toys and products. Many discounts will range between 25 to 70 percent off. These deals happen this Black Friday only, so be sure to check them out on Nov. 23.

Lovehoney Lovehoney's Black Friday sale has already started and will continue through Nov. 28. To celebrate their biggest sale of the year, Lovehoney is marking down some of their 2018 best sellers including products from the Fifty Shades Freed and Broad City Collections! In addition to having great deals, the site is screen reader support enabled, as well. Customers will receive up to 50 percent off Lovehoney original products now through Nov. 28.

Starting on Nov. 21, customers will also receive 50.percent off third party products through Nov. 28.

LUVOQA LUVOQA Boutique sex toy store LUVOQA carries some of the most innovative brands in the sex toy industry. Their Black Friday sale starts Nov. 23 at 12 a.m. EST and ends Nov. 29 at 11:59 p.m. EST. The following are just a couple of the deals they are offering on different toy brands. 20 percent off Lelo and Clandestine Mimic.

25 percent off Fun Factory and OhMiBod.

25 percent off Uvee.

30 percent off Elvie.

30 percent off Bijoux Indiscrets.

SKYN SKYN and LifeStyles When it comes to maximizing your sex life, being stocked up on condoms is a great idea. SKYN sex essentials and LifeStyles condoms are running the following Black Friday discounts through Amazon from now until to Dec. 8. 50 percent off SKYN condoms 24 count and SKYN Elite Condoms 36 count.

50 percent off LifeStyles Natural Lubricant and SKYN Maximum Performance Lubricant.

40 percent off SKYN Excite Gel and SKYN Cocktail Club Lubricant 10 count.

35 percent off SKYN original condoms 24 count.

30 percent off LifeStyles Ultra Sensitive condoms 40 count.

Unbound Unbound The innovative, feminist, sex toy brand Unbound carries an array of products including vibrators, jewelry, lubes, and liquids. These products are all designed with then intent to help women empower themselves through sexual exploration. Their online sales happening this week and next are listed below. This Black Friday, use the code STOREGASM to receive 25 percent off your entire purchase.

to receive 25 percent off your entire purchase. On Cyber Monday use the code CUMAGAINSOON starting Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. EST to receive 30 percent off your purchase.