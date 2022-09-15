Everyone Made The Same Joke After Zoom Went Down

Ah, Zoom, it’s the communications software that makes the majority of work-from-home gigs possible. But what happens when it reportedly goes down down for a day? Well, apparently, that’s when the work-from-home employees play. These memes about Zoom going down on Sept. 15 declared it a work-free day, and honestly, that’s a stance almost every remote worker can get behind.

According to multiple Sept. 15 reports, the video communications platform had been experiencing some technical difficulties early in the day. Per downdetector.com, the number of reported issues at 11:09 a.m. ET reached a high of over 40,000 — a time when the typical amount is usually around six. While trying to join meetings, several users have reported receiving error messages saying “sorry, the page you are looking for is currently unavailable,” while others got “502 bad gateway” responses.

At the time of the issues on Sept. 15, Zoom shared in a tweet: “We are aware of issues currently impacting Zoom,” referring to the issues that have been halting video meetings all over the world. “Our engineering team is investigating this matter. Please follow http://status.zoom.us for updates.”

Fortunately (or unfortunately, for workers who wanted to call it quits), Zoom had the system up and running by 12:25 p.m. ET. “The issue has been resolved. Please see https://status.zoom.us/ for the most up to date information, a Zoom representative told Elite Daily in an email at that time.

While it’s unclear why thousands of users suddenly began experiencing issues, people all over the internet cherished the sudden free time. But let’s be real, with all the “work” people are putting into “WFH,” who can blame them?

Founded in 2011, Zoom has quickly become the gold standard when it comes to online video communications in 2020. On average, the site sees about 300 million daily active users from all over the world. And it’s not just used for work communications — it’s also used to connect people with family and friends. So when the site experiences technical difficulties, it’s sure to be noticed by a ton of people.

The “WFH snow day,” however, didn’t seem to last for long. About an hour after Zoom’s Twitter account posted about being aware of the technical issues, the company updated users with another post. “Everything should be working properly now! We are continuing to monitor the situation,” the account wrote. “Thank you all for your patience and our sincere apologies for the disruption.” No, Zoom, thank you for bringing the internet a little bit closer today.