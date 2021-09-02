Flamin’ Hot Mountain Dew Sold Out At Launch — Here’s What To Know About A Restock

Mountain Dew and Cheetos teamed up for an epic soda combo that’s spicy and sweet. The quirky concoction began selling exclusively online on the brand’s website on Tuesday, Aug. 31, but people were so hype, it sold out the very same day. If you missed your chance to get the sip, you might be wondering if Mountain Dew Flamin’ Hot will restock. Here’s the scoop about if the brand has any plans to give the public more of the fiery sip.

ICYMI, Mountain Dew first announced its Flamin’ Hot soda on Instagram on Aug. 25 with the caption, “What’s sweet and spicy? ... Our daring new flavor MTN DEW FLAMIN’ HOT!” The brand described the soda as a combination of the classic citrus flavors of Moutain Dew with the spicy, iconic taste of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. To top it off, the sip comes in cans with a fiery design that’s effortlessly cool. Unfortunately, you had to be super quick on the draw to order your Mountain Dew Flamin’ Hot on the website.

When it sold out the same day of its release, Mountain Dew issued a tweet to confirm the news, writing, “MTN DEW FLAMIN' HOT has sold out. We apologize to anyone who was in the process of trying to order when we sold out of our inventory.” A Mountain Dew spokesperson tells Elite Daily a restock can’t be confirmed or denied at this time, “but DEW definitely keeps DEW Nation’s wants top of mind.” So, that means there’s a chance, right?

To keep up to date with Mountain Dew’s news, you might want to keep an eye on the brand’s Instagram and Twitter in case the sip is restocked.

Courtesy of MTN DEW x Cheetos

Although it’s unclear if a restock will happen, you can still shop the Mountain Dew x Broken Promises collection of hoodies, shirts, sweatpants, and accessories dedicated to the spicy sip. The ~hot~ clothing collection launches for Broken Promises app subscribers as a presale beginning Friday, Sept. 3 at 11 p.m. ET, while the official launch is on Sept. 4 at 11 a.m. ET.

In the meantime, you can always grab a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and some regular Mountain Dew to tide you over (to at least imagine what the limited-edition soda tastes like). When heading to the store to get your Mountain Dew fix, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.