Mountain Dew's New Flamin' Hot Cheetos-Flavored Soda Is Sure To Spice Things Up

There’s a new Mountain Dew flavor that’ll really heat things up this fall. Mountain Dew is partnering with Cheetos to release a Flamin’ Hot soda that features a combo of two classic flavors. Here’s where to buy Mountain Dew Flamin’ Hot soda to take your sippin’ experience to the next level.

Mountain Dew’s Flamin’ Hot soda officially arrives on Aug. 31, which means you’ll be able to try out the unique flavor combo at your end-of-summer celebrations as you transition to fall. The brand announced the drink in an Aug. 25 Instagram post, writing, “What’s sweet and spicy? ... Our daring new flavor MTN DEW FLAMIN’ HOT!”

The limited-edition drink is a unique blend of the citrusy flavors from the Mountain Dew you know and love with the fiery goodness of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. As the first-ever combo of Mountain Dew and Cheetos flavors, you can certainly expect both sweet and spicy flavors with each sip. To top it off, the new Mountain Dew Flamin’ Hot can design is also a treat. It features the Mountain Dew Flamin’ Hot logo in red-hot flames.

If you’re ready to try out the fiery soda, you can purchase Mountain Dew Flamin’ Hot for delivery on the Mountain Dew website beginning Aug. 31. BTW, the drink will only be available while supplies last, so you’ll want to act fast before it disappears if you’re curious to try the unexpected new flavor. For more specifics on when it’ll drop, you’ll want to keep tabs on Mountain Dew’s Instagram and Twitter, according to the brand.

To celebrate the spicy launch, Mountain Dew is also partnering with clothing brand Broken Promises to drop a new apparel collection that pays tribute to the limited-edition sip, including shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, and accessories. Subscribers on the Broken Promises’ app, which is available on Google Play and the App Store, can get exclusive access to presale beginning Friday, Sept. 3 at 11 p.m. ET. If you’re not a subscriber, don’t fret. You can shop for your favorite pieces by heading to the Broken Promises website during the official launch on Sept. 4 at 11 a.m. ET.