White Claw’s New Lemonade Hard Seltzer Puts A Fun Twist On A Summer Staple

Get ready to revisit your lemonade stands of yesteryear, but with a twist. Really, all you’ll have to do is crack open a can of the new White Claw Hard Seltzer Refrshr Lemonade that puts a boozy spin on the summertime staple. The hard seltzer company is always upping the ante, and the newest release in time for summer is all about combining fruity flavors with the drink of the season. Here’s what to know about the new lemonade-hard seltzer combos that are a 21-plus version of your favorite OG summer sip.

When it comes to warm weather drinks, White Claw isn’t playing around this summer. The company launched its White Claw Surf line in March 2022 with dual fruit flavors like Wildberry Acai and Watermelon Lime, and the four new White Claw Lemonade flavors keep with the “two is better than one” philosophy with its equally punchy flavors. White Claw announced the four Refrshr Lemonade in a May 17 press release, and they’ll have you immediately craving a summer happy hour, if you’re 21 or older. In the new pack is: Limón with a hint of Calamansi, Blood Orange with a hint of Black Raspberry, Blackberry with a hint of Red Cherry, and Strawberry with a hint of Kiwi. (If lemonade wasn’t bringing you straight back to your childhood, then strawberry-kiwi ought to do it.) As you can tell by the name, the first fruit is the primary flavor while the secondary fruit adds another layer of tropical sweetness to the mix.

Courtesy of White Claw

The hard seltzer cans come in a variety pack of a dozen 12-ounce cans, and they have the same 5% ABV, 100 calories tag you’re familiar with in the original White Claw. You can check the product locator to see where you can snag what might just be your new summer go-to happy hour pick.

If you’re only grabbing a can to do it for the ‘Gram, you’ll be totally set: the White Claw Refrshr packaging is fittingly splashy to complete the immaculate summer vibes. The cans come in yellow, orange, pink, and coral colors with designs that look almost like claw marks. As for what’s going on inside the can, according to John Shea, Chief Marketing Officer, White Claw Hard Seltzer, USA, the drinks over-deliver “on flavor while being incredibly sessionable,” per his comments in the May 17 release. Take that as you will, but with two fruits and a lemonade vibe goin’ on in each can, it definitely sounds promising.