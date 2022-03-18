Surf’s up! White Claw’s latest hard seltzer release is a tropical twist on the OG, and the brand’s new White Claw Surf flavors include four unique flavor combinations. With a name that’ll have you dreaming of summer beach days, you might be wondering what exactly is White Claw Surf, and what makes it so different from other White Claw hard seltzers. Here’s what you need to know about the pre-summer release that marks a first for the hard seltzer big shot.

There’s never really a bad time of year to drink hard seltzer, if you’re 21 or over, but something about summer and seltzer is just so right. White the release of new White Claw Surf, you can really turn up the tropical vibes, too. White Claw Surf marks the first dual fruit flavor combinations in a single can from the company, setting this variety pack apart from the Claws you know. Driving home the beach vibes, the White Claw Surf launch campaign features professional surf stars Ivy Miller, Hunter Jones, and Blair Conklin, riding on surfboards down sand dunes, snow, and waves on lakes.

Of course, you can also sip White Claw Surf while not being a super talented athlete.

If you’re looking to try the new hard seltzer during the next pool or beach day, here’s what you can expect from the White Claw Surf flavors:

Citrus Yuzu Smash: The signature lemon flavor you know and love, with the addition of yuzu for a refreshing flavor punch.

Tropical Pomelo Smash: Think citrus on citrus — it’s a blend of pomelo and grapefruit mixed with a trio of lime, orange, and lemon.

Watermelon Lime Smash: A combination of summer’s unofficial fruit, watermelon, paired with a zesty kick of lime.

Wildberry Acai Smash: The only non-citrus flavor in the lineup, superfood acai takes center stage next to a mash-up of wild berries.

The basics remain the same as the original White Claw. All four flavors have a 5% ABV, 100 calories, and are gluten free. The new collection is available in-stores as of March 14 and comes in a classic 12-can variety pack. Grab a pack from your local supermarkets including Target, Safeway, or GoPuff for delivery.

We at Elite Daily only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

When you head to the store to grab a case of White Claw Surf, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.