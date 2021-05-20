PopSockets Launched New Grips & Mounts To Totally Up Your TikTok Game

Scrolling through TikTok is a basically a national pastime at this point, and now you can show your love for the app even when you aren’t scrolling your For You Page. PopSockets partnered up with the social media platform to create a line of TikTok merch for your phone that’ll have you inspired to create all the videos (or at least, peruse the app even more than you already do). If you’re ready to try filming on-the-go, here’s where to buy TikTok PopSockets.

PopSockets announced the drop of its limited-edition TikTok accessories on Tuesday, May 18, and its lineup includes super handy PopGrips and PopMount 2 Flex device stands. There are also three PopGrip options — a teal PopGrip with the TikTok logo, a pink PopGrip with the TikTok logo, and a black PopGrip with the phrase, “As Seen On TikTok.” The collab also features two PopMount 2 Flex device mounts with the TikTok logo — one with a white and teal swirl and the other in a pink, teal, and white swirl design. The PopMount 2 Flex accessories feature flexible limbs that can be used as a phone stand or a device mount and are perfect for on-the-go filming sessions. Although the collection was designed with creators in mind, they’re pretty handy for anyone who stans the social media app, whether you’re filming or not.

You can buy them online from PopSocket’s website or in-store at Walmart locations nationwide. Each PopSockets x TikTok PopGrip sells for $14.99 online, while the PopMount 2 Flex options cost $25 each.

In celebration of the launch, TikTokers Nava Rose (@the.navarose), Micah Couwenhoven (@micahcow), and Jack Pembrook (@jackpembrook) helped create the announcement video, which premiered on PopSockets’ official TikTok account on May 19, showcasing some of the ways you can use the accessories.

While PopGrips help you prop up your phone or hold it while you’re using it, the PopMount 2 Flex accessory features shapeable, wireframe arms that you can use as a phone stand or mount. You can attach them to objects like railings, tree branches, and more to help you film without a tripod, take pictures, or use your phone hands-free. To use it, you’ll attach your PopGrip to the head of the mount and shape the arms into your desired position. Plus, if you’re worried about keeping your phone charged while filming, the PopMount 2 Flex also includes circular cutouts in the arms to loop through a charging cord or wired headphones.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The TikTok PopSockets make it so easy to film while you’re out and about, and they also look pretty sweet. When heading to a Walmart store to pick up some TikTok PopSockets accessories for your phone, remember to check the CDC's latest guidance on social distancing and masking.