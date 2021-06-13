Pringles' New Wavy Pineapple Habanero Crisps Are A Sweet Treat With A Kick

Pringles dropped a new Wavy Pineapple Habanero flavor that’ll certainly bring the heat this summer. The new chips are a sweet and spicy combo that are sure to transport you to a tropical getaway with each bite. If you’re looking to treat your taste buds to a unique blend of flavors, here’s where to buy Pringles’ Wavy Pineapple Habanero Crisps.

Pringles’ new Wavy Pineapple Habanero Crisps, which launched on June 2, is a limited-edition flavor that’s here just in time for all your summer barbecues. It puts a summertime spin on classic Pringles with a bold blend of grilled pineapple and smoky habanero flavors, which pay tribute to beachy getaway destinations like Hawaii and Mexico. To make things even better, the flavor is available in Pringles’ Wavy variety, which have a signature wavy texture. That means you can expect your sweet and spicy crisps to come with plenty of extra crunch for a super satisfying snack.

You can pick up Pringles’ Wavy Pineapple Habanero Crisps online or in-store at Walgreens and Duane Reade, and it’ll cost you $1.59 per can. According to a representative from the brand, the new flavor will be available at least through the end of June — while supplies last — so you’ll want to stock up on a few cans before they disappear.

To celebrate the launch, Pringles is offering fans the chance to actually take that tropical vacay they’ve been dreaming about with a new sweepstakes. You could win a paid trip to either Hawaii or Mexico (including round-trip flights, accommodation, and more) and all you’ll have to do is purchase a can of Pringles’ Wavy Pineapple Habanero chips and upload a picture of your receipt within 14 days of purchase to the Kellogg's Family Reward website. The last day to submit your entry online is October 14. For more details on the sweepstakes, check out the official rules.

