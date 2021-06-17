Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cookie Dough & Cinnamon Rolls Are Totally A Thing Now

Pillsbury is bringing some extra nostalgia to your baking this summer. If you were that kid who dreamed of eating cereal outside of breakfast hours, you’ll want to know that the baking brand teamed up with one of your faves. Get ready to rethink your go-to summer dessert (or breakfast) because Pillsbury is launching Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cookie Dough and Cinnamon Rolls.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch stans may have been sprinkling the brand’s Cinnadust on everyday food items for a while, but you can now grab some limited-edition bites from Pillsbury that are perfect for dessert, breakfast, or in-between. Both the Ready to Bake Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cookie Dough and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamon Rolls feature the cereal’s Cinnadust mixed into the dough for that classic cinnamon-sugar taste. As of mid-June 2021, you can get packages of Ready to Bake Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cookie Dough and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamon Rolls at grocery stores nationwide through Aug. 15, according to an email sent from Pillsbury to Elite Daily. The sweets are selling for two for $5 each, so basically you can get a package of either the cookies or cinnamon rolls for $2.50 each at major retailers like Walmart, Target, Meijer, Kroger, and more.

If you don’t see the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cookies or Cinnamon Rolls at your local grocery store yet, you may need to wait as they continue to roll out nationwide.

According to a June 12 Instagram post from CandyHunting (@candyhunting), the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cookie Dough is available at Festival Foods:

When you pick up the sweets for yourself, you’ll see the cookie dough features a sugar cookie base with Cinnadust mixed in and makes 12 large cookies — and in some tasty AF news, the cookie dough is safe to eat raw. The cinnamon roll iteration features an easy-to-bake cinnamon dough with Cinnadust and a pre-made vanilla icing and makes eight cinnamon rolls.

Courtesy of Pillsbury

Again, the Pillsbury Cinnamon Toast Crunch offerings aren’t permanent dessert options, but Pillsbury has plenty of sweet treats to keep you busy in the kitchen, like the brand’s lineup of Funfetti Oreo baking products, which launched in February 2021.

The Cinnamon Toast Crunch treats only just launched, though, so keep your eyes peeled for the bites on your next groceries run. When heading out to grab Pillsbury’s offerings, remember to check the CDC's latest guidance on social distancing and masking.