Miller Lite is putting a twist on its classic pint designs courtesy of a new partnership with J Balvin, and the result is a bond, Instagram-ready new look. The limited-edition Miller Lite aluminium pints feature the iconic singer’s signature lightning bolt and neon colors — and they’ll certainly light up your next gathering. Here’s where to buy neon Miller Lite pints to spice up your usual boozy sips with an electrifying design.

Miller Lite announced its new neon Miller Lite pints on March 3, revealing they’re designed by the iconic Colombian singer J Balvin. The latest design drop is all part of Miller Lite and J Balvin's partnership, which, ICYMI, was unveiled in April 2021. The collab kicked off with a limited run of J Balvin inspired cans — and with so many rave reviews from fans, Miller Lite and J Balvin decided to make the neon design available across the country for a limited time in 2022. The Miller Lite x J Balvin cans put a spin on Miller Lite’s OG cans with with a unique design that features “J Balvin's signature lightning bolt, bright electric hues, and whimsical sketches,” per the press release. The result is a total colorful neon update that’ll add a festive touch to your next at-home party.

If you’re ready to channel major J Balvin vibes while sippin’ on some brews, you can purchase the limited-edition Miller Lite aluminum pints at major retailers nationwide. The design is available in both 15- and 9-can packs through May 2022. To find a location near you stocked with the pints, visit www.EsJoseTime.com/buy-now.

Courtesy of Miller Lite

To celebrate the partnership, Miller Lite is also offering fans the chance to win a virtual meet-and-greet with J Balvin and a year's worth of Miller Lite (awarded as $500). To enter, simply scan the QR code on your Miller Lite x J Balvin packaging through April 15. You must be at least 21 years old to enter the giveaway.

