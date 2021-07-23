You may have heard about the Hard Pickle Seltzer a while back (when people thought it was an April Fool’s joke), but even if you have’t, you might want to grab a pack of the sweet-and-sour sip while it’s available. ICYMI, insulated drinkware company BrüMate and organic alcohol brand Crook & Marker teamed up for the wild creation after fans reacted positively to an April Fool’s joke about pickle-flavored hard seltzer. Finally, after months of waiting, fans can officially buy a pack. If you want to grab the boozy sip before it’s gone, here’s where to buy Hard Pickle Seltzer from Brümate and Crook & Marker.

The initial announcement for the Crook’d Brü Afternoon Dillight Hard Pickle Seltzer came on May 13, when BrüMate and Crook & Marker revealed 12-count packs of the quirky sip were scheduled to release sometime in summer 2021. For a refresher, the Afternoon Dillight Hard Pickle Seltzer combines the savory flavor of dill and the salty-sour bite of pickles, with a 5% ABV per can. The sip is the first in the brands’ Crook’d Brü Series, a line of limited-edition hard seltzers with out-of-the-box flavors.

Afternoon Dillight Hard Pickle Seltzer officially launched in late June 2021 and is available for purchase online only. Oh, and the release is limited to 10,000 packs, so you may want to buy ASAP. If you’re 21 and over, you can get the Hard Pickle Seltzer by heading to crookdbru.com. On the website, find where it says “Buy Now,” and you can get a 12-count pack of 11.5-ounce slim cans for $22. Shipping will cost around $14.99 plus an alcohol service fee of $4.99, depending on your location. You’ll save a bit more if you decide to buy two packs, which makes shipping a flat rate of $14.99, including the service fee.

Although you might want to stock up on the random limited-time flavor, customers are limited to two packs each. It’s unclear how many packs are left as of publication, but the release is super limited, so you’ll want to act fast.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Once you place your order, you should expect a slight delay in shipping time due to the volume of orders, per the website.

Unfortunately, if you’re in Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, or Vermont, you won’t be able to buy a pack because of your state’s alcohol shipping laws.

If you’re ready to buy the Hard Pickle Seltzer from Brümate and Crook & Marker, get a pack (or two) before they’re gone for good.