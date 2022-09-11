Fall is all about kickin’ back at home with your favorite seasonal bites and sips. Thankfully, there’s a sweet combo that’s returning just in time for those afternoons or evenings when you’re in the mood for both a boozy offering and pick-me-up. Yep, Dunkin’s Harpoon Beer collab is back, which means you can once say cheers to the fall with Pumpkin Spiced Latte Ale — and there’s three new flavors to sip on this year. Here’s where to buy Dunkin’s Harpoon fall 2022 beer with coffee flavors to spice up the season.

Dunkin’ teamed up with Harboon Brewery to release the limited-edition Dunkin’ Box O’Beer mix pack on Sept. 6, and there are some new and returning flavors to get excited about. Of course, the fan-favorite Harpoon Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spiced Latte Ale (ABV 5.2%) is making a comeback for its fifth year — but there’s a new recipe for 2022 to switch things up. Like in previous years, the festive sip features a blend of pumpkin puree, cinnamon, and Dunkin’ cold brew, but it has a new addition of oat milk to get that creaminess you know from your usual lattes.

To pair with your updated PSL Ale, there are three new beers in the mix pack. The Harpoon Dunkin’ Coffee Roll Cream Ale (ABV 4.6%) is a combo of sugar and spice — it’s brewed with Dunkin’ Coffee Rolls and Dunkin’ coffee to get flavors of cinnamon and coffee roast. To pay tribute to a New England classic — a Dunkin’ “Regular,” which comes with cream and sugar — you’ll want to check out the Harpoon Dunkin’ Cold Brew Coffee Porter (ABV 6%), which has some dairy for that OG creaminess. Rounding out the collection is the Harpoon Dunkin’ Hazelnut Blonde Stout (ABV 6.2%), which has a distinct golden look from its blend of pale, white, and oat malts. You can expect nuttiness balanced with some sweetness — just like Dunkin’ hazelnut coffee — when you sip on this ale.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

You can purchase Harpoon Dunkin’ Pumpkin on draft at a Harpoon Brewery, in bottled six-packs, or in the Harpoon Dunkin’ Box O’ Beer mix pack, which includes three cans of each beer flavor. The products will also be available everywhere where Harpoon is sold, and you can use Harpoon beer finder to find a store near you. The beer is selling at retailers including Total Wine & More, Morton William’s, and Drizly.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Your fave coffee isn’t just a morning treat any more, because Dunkin’s new beer collab will make your fall nights extra tasty.