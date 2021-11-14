Cinnabon Is Selling Pints Of Its Frosting So You Can Make Any Treat Sweet

Get ready to decorate your favorite treats with a fan-favorite frosting that’s returned just in time for the holidays. Cinnabon’s Signature Frosting Pints are back, which means you can once again sweeten up any of your bites with the beloved cream cheese topping. Here’s where to buy Cinnabon Signature Frosting Pints for some extra holiday sweetness this season.

Cinnabon’s Signature Frosting Pints made an epic comeback on Nov. 8, and the frosting is certainly one of the easiest ways to put a unique twist on your baked creations in the lead-up to the holidays... especially if you can’t get enough of Cinnabon’s iconic cinnamon rolls. In case you need a refresher, the frosting, which launched in 2020, features the same cream cheese frosting that you find on the classic Cinnabon rolls you know and love. With the ready-to-eat frosting, you can put a festive spin on any treat of your choice — whether it’s your flapjacks or your cupcakes — and seriously take your holiday recipes to the next level.

You can purchase Cinnabon’s Signature Frosting Pints at select nationwide Cinnabon bakeries and on Cinnabon’s new app (which is available on the App Store and Google Play) for pickup or delivery. To find a Cinnabon location near you selling the frosting, simply head to Cinnabon’s holiday website. BTW, the product is only available for a limited time, so you’ll want to get your hands on a pint (or a few) before it disappears again.

If you’re looking for some inspo on how to use the frosting, you can check out some creative holiday recipes on the Cinnabon website or Cinnabon’s TikTok and Instagram. Some of the sweet recipe hacks featured include Frosting Hot Chocolate and a Grilled Strawberry, Brie, and Cream Cheese Sandwich.

If you’re looking for a holiday gift, Cinnabon is also selling special CinnaPacks, featuring both classic cinnamon rolls and PecanBons. You can purchase the packs in 4-count and 6-count of Classic rolls, 9-count and 15-count of MiniBon rolls, or 16-count of BonBites. You can also customize your rolls to be topped with either classic Signature Cream Cheese Frosting or Cinnabon’s special caramel frosting with pecans to get Caramel PecanBons. The cost of a CinnaPack starts at $11, depending on the location, and you can purchase the packs at participating nationwide bakeries and via the brand’s app or website.

Before heading to Cinnabon to pick up some frosting or rolls to ring in the holidays, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.