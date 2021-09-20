Get Your Fave Rolls Delivered To Your Doorstep With Cinnabon's New App

Get ready for an extra incentive to chow down on your favorite cinnamon bites this fall. Cinnabon’s new app and Rewards program are here, which means you can finally get the tasty goodness delivered straight to your doorstep. Of course, you’ll also rack up points every time you make a purchase to go toward the ultimate reward: free cinnamon rolls.

Cinnabon unveiled its first-ever app and Rewards program on Monday, Sept. 20, and it’s all about making it so simple to grab those dreamy bites. After all, there are just times when you’d rather skip the lines and enjoy some sweet treats from the comfort of your own home. With the Cinnabon app, which is available on the App Store or Google Play, you can order your favorite menu items for contactless delivery or pick-up with just one tap. The brand also launched online ordering on the Cinnabon website for when you’re chillin’ on your tablet or laptop.

Once you get the app, you’ll also have access to the new Cinnabon Rewards program. Loyalty members will rack up 10 points for every dollar spent (excluding purchases on catering and gift cards). You’ll be able to redeem your points for a Classic Roll, MiniBon, or BonBites once you’ve hit 250 points.

Courtesy of Cinnabon

You can get a jumpstart on the freebies with Cinnabon’s four-count BonBites giveaway, which is available for anyone who downloads the app and signs up for Cinnabon Rewards. BTW, once your birthday rolls around, you’ll also get a complimentary Cinnabon Cold Brew to pair with your snack.

To celebrate ordering made easy, Cinnabon is throwing a week-long event for National Cinnamon Roll Day, which is on Oct. 4. From Oct. 4 through Oct. 10, customers can get free delivery when ordering any item on the Cinnabon app or website. You’ll also score double reward points for every Classic Roll, MiniBon, four-count of BonBites, or Center of Roll you order, making it the perfect time to host an at-home cinnamon celebration.

