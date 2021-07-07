This ‘Animal Crossing’ Monopoly Board Game Will Make You Do A Double Take

Get ready to collect all the Nook Miles you can because Hasbro teamed up with Nintendo to create an Animal Crossing Monopoly, and it looks too good to be true. For fans of the ever-popular Nintendo Switch game Animal Crossing: New Horizons, this new Monopoly game is just like the your virtual island life, where you’ll need to collect Bells, fossils, and more. If you’re ready to level up your game night with a Nook-approved board game, here’s where Animal Crossing Monopoly for some IRL island fun.

The Animal Crossing Edition Monopoly game is available for pre-sale as of early July 2021, and like the video game, it might break the internet. The board game takes classic Monopoly and gives it a major Animal Crossing: New Horizons twist. Replacing the typical pawns, there are four villagers to choose from. Once the game begins, you’ll collect fossils, fruit, bugs, and fish, instead of properties. As you collect, you’ll sell these resources for Bells, Animal Crossing’s in-game currency. Collecting Bells will help you progress through the game, as you’ll spend them to craft special decorations from Nook’s Cranny store. There’s a catch on what you can sell, though — the Nook’s Cranny die determines which resource type Nook is buying on your turn.

Once you’ve made a full rotation around the board, you’ll also get to pick a skill card, which will grant you a unique ability you can use throughout the game. You’ll complete tasks and meet some characters you might recognize along the way, earning Nook Miles for each decoration you craft from Nook’s Cranny. You’ll want to craft as much as you can because the player who scores the most Nook Miles wins the game.

Courtesy of Hasbro/Nintendo

If an Animal Crossing-themed board game sounds like your ideal game night, you can pre-order it online from games and collectibles retailer Entertainment Earth for $24.99. If you’d rather wait until the game is in stores, Animal Crossing Monopoly will hit the shelves nationwide at major retailers like Target, Walmart, and Amazon starting in August 2021.

