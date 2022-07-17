These Rum-Spiked Vita Coco Drinks Sound *So* Good

New canned cocktails have been popping up all over recently, making it that much easier to enjoy your favorite blend at the beach. Now, you can look forward to adding a boozy contender to the mix that features two unlikely pairings: coconut water and rum. Yep, Vita Coco unveil a new rum-based cocktail on July 5 that features Captain Morgan, and it’ll transport you to a tropical vacay with each sip. Since the drink isn’t available yet, you may be wondering: When will Spiked Vita Coco drinks launch? Here’s what to know about when it’ll hit shelves.

If you’re a fan of enjoying cocktails with no shakers needed, Vita Coco and alcohol beverage brand Diageo’s new premium line — Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan — features three drinks that all start off with the same blend of classic Captain Morgan white rum and refreshing Vita Coco coconut water. Kicking off the collection is Piña Colada, which pays tribute to the OG tropical cocktail with hints of fresh ripe pineapple, coconut and dark rum flavors. For a fruity twist, check out Strawberry Daiquiri, which has notes of fresh picked strawberries, lime, and fruity rum flavors. Last but not least is Lime Mojito, which has the sweet and sour additions of fresh muddled garden mint, lime, and a dash of syrup. All sips in the line have an ABV of 5% for a boozy kick.

If you’re ready to hit the beach with the refreshing cocktails, you’ll have to wait until you can get your hands on some cans. That’s because the collection is expected to drop in early 2023. When it launches next year, you can purchase the 12-ounce in a four-pack for around $14.99. It’ll be available at nationwide retailers — wherever ready-to-drink sips and spirits are sold — so it’s a good idea to keep an eye out for the tropical cans when you’re shopping in the new year. Though it may seem a while away, you can always experiment with some at-home coconut water and rum concoctions until the big launch.